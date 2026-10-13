Columbus Local SEO Company Columbus Marketing Experts Expands Google Search And Maps Services Across Columbus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Columbus businesses seeking higher visibility on Google Search and Google Maps can access an expanded local search program built to strengthen discoverability and lead generation.

Columbus, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbus Marketing Experts, a Hilliard-based digital marketing agency and local SEO company, is expanding its local search services across Columbus, helping service businesses improve their visibility on Google Search and Google Maps. The expansion makes the agency's structured local search approach available to more organizations across the city, with services focused on building sustainable visibility and supporting lead generation.







Neil Colvin, Founder and CEO of Columbus Marketing Experts

The expansion responds to businesses seeking practical help being found by nearby customers. Columbus Marketing Experts aligns local search work with each business's website foundation, service messaging, and Google Business Profile presence, connecting the ways potential customers discover and assess a company online.

As the agency extends its reach across Columbus, its local search services focus on improving how service businesses appear for relevant searches and in Maps results. The work includes search engine optimization, Google Business Profile optimization, and website improvements that help clarify a business's offerings and support visitors as they consider taking the next step.

“Local visibility works best when a strong search presence is supported by a clear website and consistent business information,” said Neil Colvin, Founder and CEO of Columbus Marketing Experts.“The expanded services help the Columbus businesses bring those pieces together, so nearby customers can find and understand the services they offer.”

Columbus Marketing Experts describes its approach as a structured growth system rather than a series of disconnected short-term tactics. Search architecture, authority-building, and follow-up are treated as related parts of a lead generation engine designed to compound over time. The agency's work is intended to connect technical execution with transparent marketing strategies and measurable business objectives.

The service expansion is relevant to small and midsized businesses, including service-based and corporate enterprises, that depend on local discovery. For these organizations, a prominent and informative presence in Google Search and Google Maps can help prospective customers understand their location, offerings, and next steps when evaluating providers in Columbus.

Based in Hilliard, Ohio, Columbus Marketing Experts serves businesses across Greater Columbus and Ohio. Its services include SEO, custom WordPress web design and development, Google Business Profile optimization, and targeted pay-per-click advertising. The agency says it combines these capabilities to build high-performance lead generation engines tailored to business needs.

With the expanded local search services, Columbus Marketing Experts is placing added emphasis on helping businesses establish stronger visibility across the city's search landscape. The work centers on sound technical foundations, relevant business information, and a consistent customer journey from discovery to inquiry, supporting a clearer path between online searches and potential leads.

Businesses interested in discussing their growth priorities can request a growth review through Columbus Marketing Experts' growth review or schedule a strategy call at its strategy call page.







Google Maps ranking grid showing Columbus Marketing Experts dominating local search results across Central Ohio.

About Columbus Marketing Experts

Columbus Marketing Experts is a top-ranked digital marketing agency and local SEO company based in Hilliard, Ohio. Specializing in search engine optimization (SEO), custom WordPress web design and development, Google Business Profile optimization, and targeted PPC advertising, the agency builds high-performance lead generation engines for small and midsized businesses across Greater Columbus and Ohio. Serving corporate and service-based enterprises, the firm aligns technical website execution with transparent marketing strategies engineered to drive verifiable client ROI.

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Neil Colvin

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614-929-6411



Columbus Marketing Experts

3372 Paxton Court

Hilliard, Ohio 43026