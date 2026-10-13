ETEL Announces Metis HP-A New High-Precision XY Air Bearing Stage For Step-And-Scan Semiconductor Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ETEL, the leading supplier of high-performance motion control components and complete motion platforms, is proud to introduce the METIS HP, a new full air bearing planar platform designed for the most demanding step‐and‐scan semiconductor applications, including direct laser writing and high‐resolution optical inspection systems. With this new product, ETEL further strengthens its position as a leader in high-precision motion control by delivering a solution that combines exceptional speed and stability, outstanding dynamic straightness, and projected tool‐point measurement capability.

“Building on ETEL's long‐standing expertise in high‐precision platforms, the METIS HP provides the trajectory quality required for advanced optical processes,” said Stéphane Pellegrini, Product Manager at ETEL.“Its remarkable speed stability and dynamic straightness ensure consistent performance even at high scanning velocities. Supporting panel sizes up to 600 mm × 600 mm, the METIS HP addresses the growing need for next‐generation maskless lithography with large‐area substrates.”

At the core of the METIS HP is a multi‐degree‐of‐freedom (mDoF) HEIDENHAIN encoder, ensuring accuracy without thermal drift. This architecture enables projected tool‐point measurement. ETEL controllers can emulate a transistor-transistor logic (TTL) position signal for use as a trigger event. This innovative solution is a very compelling alternative to the classical interferometer used as an advanced trigger generator. With the METIS HP, there is no need for a mirror to be added on the carriage, no air lensing effect or air perturbation, and a lower cost.

The METIS HP delivers outstanding performance, including ±150 nm accuracy over the full XY stroke after mapping, ±150 nm dynamic straightness at speeds up to 1 m/s, and dynamic capabilities reaching accelerations up to 20 m/s2. These capabilities minimize turnaround time, thereby increasing machine throughput for step-and-scan applications.

High-end inspection applications for advanced packaging require rapid and precise focal-distance adjustments. With its high-bandwidth 4-DoF module providing fine control over the Z, tip, tilt, and theta axes, METIS HP is the optimal platform for these demanding inspection tasks.

The METIS HP is now available for OEM integration. For further information, visit ETEL's website at . Or visit ETEL at the HEIDENHAIN Booth 1639 during SEMICON West, taking place October 13-15, 2026, in San Francisco.

About ETEL S.A

ETEL S.A., is part of HEIDENHAIN, located in Schaumburg, IL and Fremont, CA. As a leading international supplier of direct drive and motion control components and integrated systems, ETEL supports high tech industry with linear motors, torque motors, positioning stages, and motion controllers/systems. More ETEL information can be found at: Home – ETEL SA.

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