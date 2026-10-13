DLP Capital's Lending Team Named A 2026 Influencer In Multifamily Real Estate By Globest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights a lender built for certainty of execution as multifamily sponsors navigate tighter capital markets

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. and BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. (DLP Capital ), a private real estate investment firm with headquarters in St. Augustine, Florida, and offices in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, announced today that the firm's lending team has been selected by the editors of GlobeSt.com as a 2026 Influencer in Multifamily Real Estate.

GlobeSt.'s annual Influencers in Multifamily Real Estate list recognizes the operators, developers, sponsors, and lenders shaping the multifamily industry. DLP Capital's lending team finances attainable rental housing for working families across the country. The recognition comes at a time when many multifamily sponsors are finding financing harder to line up and harder to close.

“Twenty years in, here's what sets our lending team apart: we're owners, too,” says Don Wenner, Founder and CEO of DLP Capital.“When a sponsor brings us a deal, they're talking to people who have worked through the same lease-ups, rate cycles, and construction timelines they're facing. That's why sponsors come back to us, and it's why I'm proud to see this team recognized.”

DLP Capital's lending team originates ten figures in transaction volume each year while staying deliberately selective, which means sponsors work directly with the people making decisions on their deals.

“A lot of sponsors have watched financing fall apart late in the process over the last few years,” says Nick Lanni, Managing Director of Lending and Originations at DLP Capital.“We try to be the opposite of that. We give a straight answer early, we put terms on the table we can close, and we stay with the sponsor from closing through payoff. This recognition belongs to every person on our team and to the legal, transaction, and capital markets teams we work alongside every day.”

Sponsors seeking financing can take advantage of DLP Capital's flexible lending solutions, which range from acquisition and development financing for early-stage deals to multifamily bridge loans for heavy repositioning projects. For a full list of lending products and capital solutions, visit .

To explore the full list of 2026 Influencers in Multifamily Real Estate honorees, visit GlobeSt.'s nominations webpage.

About DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. (DLP Capital): DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. (DLP Capital) is a private real estate investment firm with over $5.5 billion in assets under management (AUM).1 The firm's core focus is investing in, developing, and financing safe, attainable, and thriving multifamily and single-family rental communities for America's working families. DLP Capital sponsors a series of open-ended and closed-ended private real estate investment funds for accredited investors and leverages proprietary platforms and frameworks-including its Elite Execution System-to help clients grow while advancing the firm's mission to build Thriving Communities. Founded in 2006 by Don Wenner in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley, DLP Capital is a 14-time Inc. 5000 honoree, most recently in 2026. For more information, visit DLPCapital.com.

1All figures as of December 31, 2025. AUM is the value of the assets DLP Capital manages, which includes real estate and real-estate-backed loans.

Contact:

Shannon Danford, Sr. Director, Marketing Operations and Events

(407) 267-6300

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