From Nebraska To Orlando: NHO Revive Takes Its Mission To SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NHO Revive, part of the Revival Site Network, is attending the Global Site Solutions Summit 2026, hosted by the Society for Clinical Research Sites

NE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NHO Revive, part of the Revival Site Network, is attending the Global Site Solutions Summit 2026, hosted by the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS). The team is going to meet people across the industry who share its goal: bringing better treatment options to patients with blood disorders and cancer.

The Summit takes place October 15–18 in Orlando, Florida, and brings together research sites, trial sponsors, and other organizations that support clinical research. Attendees come from around the world to learn from one another and discuss how clinical trials can work better.

Event at a Glance

Event: SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit 2026

Dates: October 15–18, 2026

Venue: Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, Orlando, FL

NHO Revive Booth: #513

The Summit gives the team a chance to meet sponsors and CROs face to face. The goal is to understand what partners need from a site before a study begins, so NHO Revive can plan start-up, enrollment, and data quality around those needs.

The team also wants to compare notes with other research sites. Hematology and oncology trials often involve complex treatment plans and narrow patient criteria. Hearing how other sites handle these challenges helps everyone run studies more smoothly.

Above all, NHO Revive is looking for long-term partners. Strong working relationships make each new study faster to launch. They also give patients steadier access to new treatment options.

Roots in Nebraska, Strength in a Network

NHO Revive is a joint initiative between Nebraska Hematology Oncology (NHO) and Revive Research Institute, pairing established clinical expertise with a research-focused approach. Its studies span lymphoma, multiple myeloma, myelofibrosis, and breast, lung, and other solid tumor cancers.

As part of the Revival Site Network, a group of affiliated research sites, the team works to shared standards of quality, accountability, and patient-centered care. Those standards travel with the team to every meeting in Orlando.

Come Find the Team

Representatives from NHO Revive will be at Booth #513 for the full run of the Summit. Sponsors, CROs, and fellow research sites are welcome to stop by, learn about the team's work, and share what is working in their own organizations. The team is just as interested in hearing those perspectives as in offering its own.

About NHO Revive

NHO Revive is a joint initiative between Nebraska Hematology Oncology and Revive. Based in Lincoln, Nebraska, the team conducts clinical trials in cancer and blood disorders, partnering with sponsors, CROs, and physicians to move potential new therapies forward and improve patient outcomes.

For more information:

Address: 4004 Pioneer Woods Dr, Lincoln, NE 68506

NHO Revive

NHO Revive

+1 (248) 721-9539

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From Nebraska to Orlando: NHO Revive Takes its Mission to SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit 2026 News Provided By Digital Auxilius October 13, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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