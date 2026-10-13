Swyft Filings Simplifies LLC And Corporation Formation With Nationwide State Filing Technology And Support

Strong customer review scores complement business formation and registered agent services that help customers navigate filing agencies across all 50 states

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Swyft Filings, a provider of online business formation and registered agent services, is highlighting its nationwide filing capabilities, connecting entrepreneurs with the state-specific processes required to start an LLC, form a corporation and arrange registered agent services.Swyft Filings combines an online application process with specialist review and document submission to the appropriate state business formation agency. Its services help customers navigate differences in formation documents, filing requirements and state procedures while providing a consistent starting point for launching a business. A formation specialist reviews each filing before it is submitted to the state.The company's customer review scores provide another reference point for entrepreneurs evaluating an online filing service. As of October 13, 2026, Swyft Filings held a 4.6-out-of-5 TrustScore on Trustpilot, classified as“Excellent,” based on 8,014 reviews. Its website also reported a 4.7-out-of-5 Google rating based on more than 3,000 reviews.A Straightforward Starting Point for State Business FormationEntrepreneurs can begin the Swyft Filings application process online by providing information about their proposed business and selecting the services they need. The company then prepares and reviews formation documents for submission to the appropriate state office. State agencies retain responsibility for reviewing submissions and approving business formations.Swyft Filings supports customers seeking to:- Form an LLC through preparation and submission of the applicable state formation documents.- Form a corporation through preparation and submission of incorporation documents.- Appoint registered agent services and provide the required agent or service-of-process information in applicable filings.- Complete supported subsequent filings, including amendments, annual reports and registered agent changes.Customers can begin the process without independently assembling every state filing document. Filing fees, document requirements and processing times vary by jurisdiction, and starting an application is distinct from receiving state approval.Connecting Customers With the Correct State Agency and Filing PortalBusiness formation is not administered by the same type of office in every state. Many jurisdictions assign LLC and corporation filings to the Secretary of State, while others use a corporation commission, department of commerce, department of state or another designated agency.The online systems also differ. Florida uses Sunbiz, operated by the Florida Department of State's Division of Corporations. Indiana offers INBiz, Louisiana uses geauxBIZ, and Maryland provides Maryland Business Express. These portals support state-specific registration and filing activities.Swyft Filings' nationwide filing services help customers navigate those differences by preparing submissions for the appropriate jurisdiction rather than treating business formation as a uniform transaction. Its state guides provide additional information about formation requirements, costs and compliance considerations.State technology continues to evolve. Arizona introduced Arizona Business Center in January 2026 to replace eCorp. Michigan launched the MiBusiness Registry Portal in June 2025, and Texas launched SOSPortal in September 2026 to replace SOSDirect and SOSUpload for business filings.Registered Agent Services Alongside Business FormationRegistered agent services support the receipt of service of process and designated official correspondence on behalf of a business, subject to the applicable jurisdiction's requirements. Swyft Filings enables customers to arrange these services alongside business formation and obtain assistance with supported registered agent changes for existing businesses.Coordinating formation documents with the required agent or service-of-process information helps customers address related filing steps through a single service provider. Swyft Filings' registered agent services include physical addresses across all 50 states and document scanning, according to the company's published service information.Customer Feedback Highlights Helpful Support and Clear ExplanationsSwyft Filings' strong aggregate review scores accompany customer feedback about knowledgeable representatives, patient explanations and assistance with business filing questions. Trustpilot's summary of recent reviews identifies helpful staff and clear guidance as recurring positive themes.The company's published customer reviews also describe support with LLC formation, corporation filings and registered agent services. Reviewers cite help understanding next steps, navigating the online experience and resolving questions during the filing process. Together, online access, specialist review and customer support form the foundation of Swyft Filings' approach to making business formation more accessible.For information about online LLC formation, corporation formation and registered agent services, visit .State Business Formation Agencies and Online Filing PortalsThis reference directory identifies the agencies responsible for LLC and corporation formation filings in all 50 states, together with their branded portals or descriptive filing-service names. Some jurisdictions maintain separate systems for formation, business searches, annual reports and other transactions; not every listed service supports every filing type. Inclusion does not imply government endorsement or a direct technical integration with Swyft Filings.Agency names and filing resources are based on state filing directories, supplemented by the official state sources identified below. Where a distinctive portal brand is not specified, the table uses a descriptive service label.StateBusiness formation agencyPortal or filing serviceAlabamaAlabama Secretary of StateBusiness Services - online business filingsAlaskaAlaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development - Division of Corporations, Business and Professional LicensingCorporations - online filing servicesArizonaArizona Corporation Commission - Corporations DivisionArizona Business CenterArkansasArkansas Secretary of StateBusiness and Commercial Services - online filing servicesCaliforniaCalifornia Secretary of Statebizfile OnlineColoradoColorado Secretary of StateBusiness Organizations - online business filingsConnecticutConnecticut Secretary of the StateCT - business registration and filing servicesDelawareDelaware Department of State - Division of CorporationsDocument Filing and Certificate Request serviceFloridaFlorida Department of State - Division of CorporationsSunbiz dosGeorgiaGeorgia Secretary of State - Corporations DivisioneCorpHawaiiHawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs - Business Registration DivisionHawaii Business Express services - Business Registration Division's new online portalIdahoIdaho Secretary of StateSOSBizIllinoisIllinois Secretary of StateBusiness Services - online LLC and corporation filing servicesIndianaIndiana Secretary of StateINBizIowaIowa Secretary of StateFast Track FilingKansasKansas Secretary of StateBusiness Services - online business filingsKentuckyKentucky Secretary of StateSecretary of State business filing services; Kentucky Business One StopLouisianaLouisiana Secretary of State - Commercial DivisiongeauxBIZMaineMaine Department of the Secretary of State - Bureau of Corporations, Elections and CommissionsCorporate filing forms and available online corporate servicesMarylandMaryland State Department of Assessments and TaxationMaryland Business ExpressMassachusettsSecretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts - Corporations DivisionCorporations Online FilingMichiganMichigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory AffairsMiBusiness Registry PortalMinnesotaOffice of the Minnesota Secretary of StateBusiness Filings OnlineMississippiMississippi Secretary of StateBusiness Services - online filing systemMissouriMissouri Secretary of State - Corporations DivisionOnline Business FilingMontanaMontana Secretary of StateBusiness Filing PortalNebraskaNebraska Secretary of StateCorporate and Business - eDeliveryNevadaNevada Secretary of StateSilverFlumeNew HampshireNew Hampshire Secretary of StateNH QuickStartNew JerseyNew Jersey Department of the Treasury - Division of Revenue and Enterprise ServicesBusiness Formation ServiceNew MexicoNew Mexico Secretary of StateBusiness Services - online business filing portalNew YorkNew York Department of State - Division of Corporations, State Records and Uniform Commercial CodeCorporations - online filing servicesNorth CarolinaNorth Carolina Secretary of StateBusiness Registration - online filing servicesNorth DakotaNorth Dakota Secretary of StateFirstStopOhioOhio Secretary of StateOhio Business CentralOklahomaOklahoma Secretary of StateBusiness Services - online filing servicesOregonOregon Secretary of State - Corporation DivisionOregon Business RegistryPennsylvaniaPennsylvania Department of State - Bureau of Corporations and Charitable OrganizationsBusiness Filing ServicesRhode IslandRhode Island Department of State - Business Services DivisionBusiness Services - online filing systemSouth CarolinaSouth Carolina Secretary of StateBusiness Entities OnlineSouth DakotaSouth Dakota Secretary of StateBusiness Services - online filing servicesTennesseeTennessee Secretary of StateTNCaBTexasTexas Secretary of StateSOSPortalUtahUtah Department of Commerce - Division of Corporations and Commercial CodeOnline business registration servicesVermontVermont Secretary of State - Corporations DivisionOnline Business Service CenterVirginiaVirginia State Corporation CommissionClerk's Information System (CIS)WashingtonWashington Secretary of State - Corporations and Charities DivisionCorporations and Charities Filing System (CCFS)West VirginiaWest Virginia Secretary of StateWest Virginia One Stop Business PortalWisconsinWisconsin Department of Financial InstitutionsOnline corporate filing services; Wisconsin One Stop Business PortalWyomingWyoming Secretary of State - Business DivisionBusiness Center (WyoBiz)About Swyft Filings:Swyft Filings is a leading provider of business formation, registered agent, and compliance management services, dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners across the United States. Since 2015, the company has helped hundreds of thousands of businesses launch and grow by offering fast, affordable, and reliable solutions for LLC formation, incorporation, registered agent services, and ongoing business compliance. With a customer-first approach and a commitment to simplifying the complex world of business filings, Swyft Filings continues to be a trusted partner for startups and established companies alike. Learn more at .

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Swyft Filings Simplifies LLC and Corporation Formation with Nationwide State Filing Technology and Support News Provided By 360 Legal October 13, 2026, 13:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Technology, Telecommunications



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