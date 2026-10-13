The Automated Cryogenic Storage Systems Market Is Projected To Reach $4.3 Billion By 2030 With A CAGR Of 10.2%

Automated Cryogenic Storage Systems Market Size

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The Business Research Company's The Automated Cryogenic Storage Systems Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The automated cryogenic storage systems market is witnessing remarkable growth, driven by advancements in biobanking, pharmaceutical research, and clinical studies. As the need for preserving biological samples securely and efficiently increases, this sector is set to expand rapidly. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, dominant regions, and future trends shaping this industry.

Market Size and Expansion Outlook for Automated Cryogenic Storage Systems

The market for automated cryogenic storage systems has experienced swift growth recently. It is projected to increase from $2.64 billion in 2025 to $2.92 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This upward trend during the past few years is largely fueled by heightened biobanking activities, expanding pharmaceutical research, increasing demand for long-term preservation of biological samples, growing clinical research initiatives, and broader adoption of laboratory automation technologies.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $4.31 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.2%. Factors contributing to this anticipated growth include advances in cell and gene therapy development, rising demand for precision medicine research, greater investments in biorepositories, expanding applications in regenerative medicine, and the increasing need for secure and automated sample storage. Key trends shaping this period involve the wider adoption of high-density sample storage, growing preference for automated biobank management, advances in ultra-low temperature sample preservation, integration of touch-free sample handling, and heightened emphasis on maintaining sample integrity and traceability.

Understanding Automated Cryogenic Storage Systems and Their Role

Automated cryogenic storage systems are sophisticated temperature-controlled solutions designed to preserve biological materials, chemicals, and sensitive samples at extremely low temperatures. These systems combine robotics, software controls, and cryogenic refrigeration technology to provide precise sample management, secure storage, and minimal human involvement. This automation enhances efficiency and accuracy by protecting valuable samples while allowing seamless monitoring and retrieval.

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Key Factors Accelerating Growth in the Automated Cryogenic Storage Systems Market

One of the main drivers behind the market's growth is the increasing demand for personalized medicine. Personalized medicine focuses on tailoring disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment plans based on an individual's unique genetic, molecular, and clinical profile. As genomic research, biomarker identification, and targeted therapies advance, the need for precise analysis and long-term preservation of patient-specific biological samples intensifies. Automated cryogenic storage systems are integral to this process, as they ensure secure and automated ultra-low temperature storage while maintaining sample integrity, traceability, and ease of access for both clinical and research purposes.

Supporting this growth, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported a significant rise in FDA approvals, with 16 new personalized treatments authorized in 2023 for rare disease patients, compared to only six in 2022. This surge highlights the expanding adoption of personalized medicine and further emphasizes the importance of automated cryogenic storage systems in supporting these medical advancements.

Geographical Leadership and Emerging Regional Markets in Automated Cryogenic Storage

North America held the largest share of the automated cryogenic storage systems market in 2025, maintaining its position as a dominant player due to its robust healthcare infrastructure and research capabilities. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. This rapid expansion is driven by increased investment in healthcare technology, growing pharmaceutical research, and rising demand for advanced sample preservation solutions in the region. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Automated Cryogenic Storage Systems Market Is Projected to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.2% News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 13:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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