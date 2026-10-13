Bidcleverai Launches Clever BI Module Following A Productive Cellink Beta

BidCleverAI Launches Clever BI Following CelLink Beta

Evidence-led beta validates a personalized alternative to conventional lead generation.

- Jeff Parrish, Business Development Manager at CelLink Corporation, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BidCleverAI today announced the commercial availability of its Clever BI: Business Intelligence & Analytics Module following the successful completion of a beta engagement with CelLink Corporation.The module helps organizations identify and prioritize commercial prospects, strategic partners, routes to market and government-related opportunities that align with their technologies, capabilities and growth objectives.Unlike conventional lead-generation platforms, which often prioritize contact volume and broad company characteristics, BidCleverAI focuses on commercial relevance. Each engagement is shaped around the client's business, including its offering, strategic priorities, target markets and definition of a genuinely valuable opportunity.During the CelLink beta, BidCleverAI analyzed more than 100 organizations across relevant markets to determine where the strongest commercial alignment existed. Approximately 36% of the researched universe progressed into the final intelligence portfolio, reflecting a deliberately selective approach focused on relevance rather than volume.Within the final portfolio, 60% of the selected organizations were identified as immediate commercial priorities, while 40% represented credible opportunities for further development or validation. This gave CelLink a focused view of where to direct immediate business-development attention, while also establishing a broader portfolio of strategically relevant organizations to monitor and cultivate over time.Each recommendation was supported by a clear explanation of the potential commercial connection, the evidence behind the assessment and the most relevant route for engagement. The result was not simply a larger prospect database, but a prioritized intelligence asset designed to support more informed business-development decisions.“The difference was the confidence behind each recommendation. We did not simply receive a list of organizations. We could understand why each one was relevant, how it aligned with our technology and where an opportunity might exist. That helped us move from research to informed engagement much faster,” said Jeff Parrish, Business Development Manager at CelLink Corporation.Clever BI also extends beyond customer prospecting. Depending on the client's objectives, it can support the identification of strategic partners, prime contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, consortium participants, competitors and other potential routes into priority markets.“Our objective was not to create another prospecting tool,” said Vlad Bonea, Co-founder and CEO of BidCleverAI.“We wanted to combine AI, market evidence and each client's own commercial strategy to produce intelligence that is both defensible and useful. The CelLink beta demonstrated how a deeply personalized approach can help organizations make clearer decisions about where to focus, why an opportunity matters and what they should do next.”The CelLink engagement was used by BidCleverAI to further develop its methodology for turning procurement and market information into focused business-development intelligence. It also demonstrated BidCleverAI's broader commitment to innovation through solutions that adapt to each client instead of requiring clients to adapt to a standardized product.The Clever BI module is now commercially available as part of the BidCleverAI platform.About CelLink CorporationCelLink Corporation designs and manufactures large-format, high-conductance flexible circuits that integrate power, data and sensing into thin, lightweight solutions. With US-based manufacturing in California and Texas, CelLink serves customers across automotive, aerospace, industrial, data-center and grid-storage applications, helping enable more efficient and scalable electrification systems.For more information, visit cellinktechnologies.About BidCleverAIBidCleverAI is a UK-based procurement intelligence platform helping companies discover, qualify and pursue government tenders, grants and related commercial opportunities across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union.The platform connects tender discovery and scoring, business intelligence and AI-assisted bid development within a single workflow, helping organizations identify stronger opportunities and make better-informed business-development decisions.Founded in 2026 and headquartered in London, BidCleverAI is developing a more personalized and evidence-led approach to procurement and commercial intelligence. For more information, visit bidclever.

Vlad Bonea

BidClever AI

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BidCleverAI Launches Clever BI Module Following a Productive CelLink Beta News Provided By BidClever AI October 13, 2026, 13:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry



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