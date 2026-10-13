Influential Women Profiles: Kristen Schmid, Strengthening Financial Leadership In The Recycling Industry

CO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Strategic Finance Leader Focused on Operational Excellence, Growth, and Ethical LeadershipDenver, Colorado – Kristen Schmid serves as Chief Financial Officer at Denver Scrap Metal Recycling and Houston Scrap Metal Recycling, where she oversees financial strategy, forecasting, and internal controls across multi-state operations. With a strong background in accounting and financial leadership, she focuses on building efficient, scalable financial systems that improve operational performance and support business growth.Kristen's work centers on strengthening financial visibility, ensuring compliance, and supporting data-informed decision-making within the recycling and waste management industry. Throughout her career, she has developed a reputation for improving efficiency, strengthening audit readiness, and delivering actionable financial insights.Before stepping into her current leadership role, Kristen served as a Controller Advisor at Level10 CFO, helping clients design and implement robust accounting processes and financial controls. She also held key finance positions with New Age Beverages Corporation and 5280 Waste Solutions, where she gained experience in financial reporting, accounting management, and operational finance.Kristen's professional journey reflects both technical discipline and adaptability. She began her career in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear mechanic, receiving advanced training in chemistry and radiation protection before transitioning into accounting. This experience provided a foundation for the analytical approach and disciplined mindset she now applies to financial leadership.She earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Colorado Denver and a Master's Degree in Forensic Accounting from New England College. She is also a member of REMA and the Colorado Recyclers Association.Kristen attributes much of her success to the values instilled by her parents, particularly hard work, showing up, and being true to one's word. These principles continue to guide her approach to both professional responsibilities and personal life. She considers honesty and ethics to be among the most important values she carries into her work, which she feels naturally aligns with her role in finance.The career advice Kristen values most is finding a company that fits an individual's strengths while appreciating that person for who they are. She also encourages young women entering the industry to take notes, ask questions, and communicate what they want from their careers. In her experience, asking questions and remaining willing to learn can create meaningful growth opportunities.Looking toward the future, Kristen sees significant opportunity within the scrap metal recycling industry. She believes there is substantial room for growth and expansion, particularly because of the industry's connection to environmental issues. For Kristen, the opportunity to develop professionally while contributing to a field with broader environmental significance makes the industry an especially dynamic area in which to build a career.Learn More about Kristen Schmid:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Profiles: Kristen Schmid, Strengthening Financial Leadership In The Recycling Industry News Provided By Influential Women October 13, 2026, 13:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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