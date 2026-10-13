SCALI RASMUSSEN's JEFFREY ERDMAN AND CHRISTIAN SCALI NAMED TO LAWDRAGON's“LEADING LITIGATORS IN AMERICA” LIST

Jeffrey Erdman

Christian Scali

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scali Rasmussen, PC announced today that Shareholder Jeffrey Erdman and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali have been selected to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America Guide for 2027 for the second consecutive year. The annual list recognizes lawyers who have demonstrated exceptional talent in complex litigation, with honorees selected through a competitive process of journalistic research, peer nominations, and vetting.“The U.S. trial bar is without peer throughout the world,” the publication states.“And these are its stars. The lawyers honored here who have one thing in common: They excel at the art of advocacy before juries, judges and other decision makers on behalf of their clients.”Over his 30-year litigation career, Erdman has represented clients in high-stakes matters before state and federal courts throughout California. His practice spans business, real estate, and employment disputes, with a particular focus on advising and defending auto dealer groups. Drawing on experience as both plaintiff's and defense counsel, he has handled matters at every stage of litigation, including arguments before the California Court of Appeal and the Ninth Circuit Bankruptcy Appellate Panel.Scali is known for his sophisticated counsel on regulatory compliance, litigation and employment matters. He blends strategic corporate counseling with complex, high-stakes litigation for clients across the hospitality, entertainment, apparel and e-commerce sectors, with a primary focus on the retail automotive industry. Widely recognized for his advocacy on behalf of automotive retailers, Scali has played a leading role in landmark advertising litigation brought under California's Unfair Competition Law. He was recently named a“Legal Visionary” by Los Angeles Times.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

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SCALI RASMUSSEN'S JEFFREY ERDMAN AND CHRISTIAN SCALI NAMED TO LAWDRAGON'S“LEADING LITIGATORS IN AMERICA” LIST News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners October 13, 2026, 13:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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