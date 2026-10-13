The Boardroom Returns For 2Nd Edition At The 2027 Internat'l Mass Timber Conference & Expo Opens Call For Submissions

The Boardroom. Live Pitches. Real Capital. Mass Timber.

Developers receiving real-time feedback from investors at The Boardroom

International Mass Timber Conference & Expo

The Boardroom will present live developer presentations, direct investor feedback, and real-world capital perspectives; Submissions accepted through Nov. 13.

- Craig Rawlings, Chairman, International Mass Timber Conference & ExpoPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Mass Timber Conference and Expo (IMTC) announces the return of The Boardroom keynote session - "The Boardroom: Live Pitches. Real Capital. Mass Timber." - designed to connect real estate developers with investors interested in mass timber construction. The Boardroom will take place Wednesday, March 17, 2027, from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon.“The Boardroom's debut at IMTC 2026 showed what's possible when developers and capital share the same stage - three of our five inaugural pitches left the room in active discussions with investors,” said Craig Rawlings, Chairman, International Mass Timber Conference & Expo.“Building on that success, every project that gets funded raises the visibility and viability of mass timber, and that momentum is what drives the entire industry forward. This forum brings the right stakeholders together - on stage and in the room - to keep turning promising projects into funded ones.”Investor participation and formatSet to feature a curated slate of qualified mass timber projects, The Boardroom will bring developers and investors together for focused, on-stage deal presentations followed by Q&A and constructive critiques from a panel of experienced industry veterans.A multi-sector investor panel representing institutional investors and capital sources, private equity, family offices, and boutique firms will listen to the presentations, engage with developers and share insights on underwriting criteria, risk management, and return profiles for mass timber projects in this lively session. Selected projects will receive approximately 15 minutes to pitch their project to the panel of investors and the session will be moderated by mass timber champion and rising star Erica Spiritos.Confirmed investor participants returning from 2026 include:Troy Harris, Boundary Stone LLCJonathan Pearce, HinesJustin Preftakes, BaringsThe forum is also supported by industry veteran Jeff Spiritos, Principal of Spiritos Properties, who is serving as Investment Forum Advisor.“From the developer's perspective, The Boardroom is invaluable," said Jeff Spiritos. "Developers get direct, unfiltered feedback from the exact investors who can fund their projects - the kind of access that traditionally takes years of meetings to build. It helps them sharpen their proposals, understand what capital is really looking for in mass timber, and leave the room with relationships that can move a project from concept to closing."Call for developer submissionsDevelopers with mass timber projects are invited and encouraged to submit proposals online for consideration through Friday, November 13. To ensure broad participation, proposals should be non-proprietary and suitable for public presentation. Commercial, multifamily residential, mixed-use, single-family residential (at scale), industrial, and innovative or non-traditional concepts will all be considered. Selected projects will be notified by the end of January. Additional information about submitting a project can be found here.Networking opportunities between investors and developers will be available throughout the duration of the conference. Proposals selected for participation will also receive coaching from The Boardroom team prior to the event and proposals not selected will receive a brief review of their proposal highlighting its strengths and weaknesses.The session is open to all registered IMTC attendees and included in the Full Pass and Wednesday Day Pass tickets. Registration is open for the 2027 International Mass Timber Conference, with full-conference passes priced at $997.50 through November 13. Full passes include access to The Boardroom and all conference programming, the mass timber boot camp, most meals and complimentary coffee and tea throughout March 16-19, as well as on-demand access to recordings of most educational presentations at the conclusion of the event.About Trifecta CollectiveTrifecta Collective is a trade show platform formed by GreyLion and trade show industry professionals, Rick McConnell and Jennifer Hoff. Mr. McConnell has extensive experience building and leading industry events across multiple industry sectors and has previously held senior leadership roles at Hanley Wood and Informa. Ms. Hoff has an equally impressive track record in show management, having held numerous positions at National Tradeshow Productions and more recently as the Founder of Taffy Event Strategies, which she continues to run today.Since 2021, Trifecta Collective has been building a portfolio of market-leading trade shows and events that are leaders in their respective market segments. For more information, please visit .FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT:

Shelby Cherry

Trifecta Collective/IMTC

+1 727-304-4362

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The Boardroom Returns for 2nd edition at the 2027 Internat'l Mass Timber Conference & Expo; Opens Call for Submissions News Provided By Trifecta Collective/IMTC October 13, 2026, 13:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management



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