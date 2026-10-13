Joint Forces Recover Arms & Ammunition In J&K's Poonch

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Oct 13 (IANS) A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by joint security forces during a search operation in J&K's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

"A joint team of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered the arms and ammunition during the operation. The recovered items included an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, six grenades with fuses, and 30 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, besides food items and medicine," an official said.

An investigation has been initiated, and further details are awaited.

Security forces have intensified anti-terrorist operations across the Rajouri and Poonch districts, targeting local hideouts, thwarting infiltration bids, and tracking down foreign militant groups.

In Tuesday's operation, the terror hideout at Satharban was busted by the joint forces, including the Rashtriya Rifles' (RR) Romeo Force, and J&K Police.

The joint operation uncovered a natural cave hideout in the Satharban area of Surankote (Poonch), recovering arms and ammunition.

Army had, earlier this year, neutralised two suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) fidayeen terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Khari Karmara sector of Poonch.

In Operation Sheruwali carried out in May/June 2026), joint security teams launched multi-day Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) targeting groups of foreign terrorists operating in the dense forest belts of Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla (Manjakote in Rajouri) and Surankote (Poonch).

Multi-location crackdowns were carried out in September and are continuing in October.

Joint operations involving the Army, J&K Police, the CRPF, and the BSF have been active across vulnerable pockets, including Peer Khana, Potha Narota, and Kalakote in Rajouri, as well as the Mendhar and Surankote sectors in Poonch.

Reports of Pakistani terrorists moving in the densely forested areas of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, Kathua, Ramban, and Udhampur have resulted in continuing anti-terrorist operations by Para commandos and other elite forces trained in forest operations and those to be carried out in rugged, difficult mountainous areas.