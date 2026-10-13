United In Fight Against EC, Centre: INDIA Bloc Leaders After Rahul Hosts Tea Meet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The INDIA bloc leaders on Tuesday vowed to stay united in their fight against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BJP government over alleged malpractices in the Special Intensive Exercise (SIR) of electoral rolls as well as 'vote theft'.

In a joint press conference attended by the Opposition parties, all the leaders vowed to stay together and intensify their fight for the 'restoration' of democracy.

The tea meet was held at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's residence in the capital and was attended by INDIA bloc leaders, student activists and civil society members.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hailed the high turnout at the protest march on Monday, stating that all leaders of the INDIA Bloc have taken the people's issues seriously and the result of this was visible yesterday.

“Rarely have people taken to the streets in such large numbers,” he said over the vast turnout of protesters on Delhi streets.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said,“We are all united to protect democracy, and whatever sacrifices are required, we will make them.”

“The fear in the government is evident from the fact that the traditional protest venue – Jantar Mantar has been debarred. But those who attempted to hijack the country's constitutional institutions won't be able to save themselves,” he said.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule said, "We stand firmly with the INDIA bloc. The Constitution has been undermined, and it is under threat in the country today. That is why our fight will continue."

Stepping up the heat on the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), TMC MP Sagarika Ghose said, "Every day, it is becoming clearer that the EC is undermining free and fair elections in India. As long as the Gyanesh Kumar-led Election Commission continues, there will not be free and fair elections in India."

The joint press conference followed a tea meeting hosted by the LoP Rahul Gandhi at his residence at 5, Sunehri Bagh Road. While announcing the tea-meet, a day after street protests, Gandhi vowed that the movement“to protect democracy” would continue relentlessly.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Rahul reiterated that democracy and constitutional institutions were under threat under the current regime and the key mission of the INDIA bloc protest is the“restoration of democracy”.

“Democracy has been destroyed in this country. The election system has been destroyed. The Constitution has been torn up and thrown away. We are fighting together to restore democratic rule, genuinely democratic rule, in the country," he asserted.