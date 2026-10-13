Assam Guv Calls For Stronger Disaster Preparedness, Coordination Among Response Agencies

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 13 (IANS) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday called for stronger disaster preparedness, regular mock drills and better coordination among emergency response agencies to build a disaster-resilient India, highlighting the complementary roles of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Addressing a programme organised by Lok Bhavan Assam, in association with the CRPF under the Namo Matribhoomi Suraksha avam Swavalamban Sankalp Saptah, the Governor emphasised the principles of 'Samanvay' (coordination), 'Suraksha' (security) and 'Samvedna' (compassion) in protecting lives and ensuring public safety.

Governor Acharya said the CRPF and NDRF exemplify the spirit of "Nation First, Public Service Above All", with security forces maintaining internal security and law and order, while disaster response teams undertake rescue and relief operations during emergencies.

He lauded the CRPF's courage, discipline and commitment to duty, particularly appreciating the contribution of its women personnel.

He also highlighted the force's participation in international missions, which has contributed to India's global peacekeeping and humanitarian efforts.

Referring to Assam's vulnerability to natural disasters, the Governor said that earthquakes, floods and landslides underscored the need for robust preparedness and swift, coordinated action.

Recalling the recent floods in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts, Governor Acharya appreciated the efforts of the NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and other agencies in conducting rescue and relief operations.

He stressed that disaster management must begin before a crisis occurs and called for greater public awareness, regular mock drills and stronger coordination among response agencies.

He also urged educational institutions to promote disaster preparedness and community service among students.

Calling upon the youth to contribute to nation-building, Governor Acharya encouraged them to apply their knowledge and skills in science, technology, innovation and social service towards building a secure, self-reliant and disaster-resilient India.

The programme featured an NDRF disaster management mock drill, showcasing emergency response procedures.

The Governor also visited exhibition stalls displaying rescue equipment and interacted with participating students, urging them to develop awareness of emergency response and their responsibilities towards society.

Senior CRPF officers, police officials, representatives of Guwahati Refinery, students and other dignitaries attended the programme.