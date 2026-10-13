UNH Stock Gains After Q3 Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise CEO Credits 'Discipline And Execution'



UnitedHealth reported adjusted earnings of $4.69 per share in Q3, beating Wall Street's estimate of $4.14 per share, according to Fiscal.

Q3 Revenue came in at $112.7 billion, beating estimates of $111.49 billion. UnitedHealth's medical cost ratio fell to 88.4% from 89.9% a year earlier.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was in the spotlight on Tuesday after the insurer delivered stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and raised its full-year profit outlook, as tighter control over healthcare costs helped improve profitability despite declining insurance revenue.

UNH shares were up 4.5% in pre-market trading and are also on track to breach the 50-day moving average (50-DMA) for the first time in more than two months.

MCR Drop Boosts Earnings Growth

The company reported adjusted earnings of $4.69 per share in the third quarter (Q3), beating Wall Street's estimate of $4.14 per share, according to Fiscal. Revenue came in at $112.7 billion, beating estimates of $111.49 billion.

UnitedHealth's medical cost ratio (MCR) fell to 88.4% from 89.9% a year earlier, helped by better insurance pricing, changes to benefits and tighter control over medical costs. This essentially means the company spent about $88.40 on patient care for every $100 it collected in insurance premiums, compared with $89.90 last year.

Amid improving profitability, UnitedHealth raised its 2026 adjusted earnings forecast to at least $20.50 per share, up from its previous guidance of $19.50 to $20 per share.

“Our third quarter results reflect the discipline and execution our teams are bringing to every part of our business, as we continue evolving UnitedHealth Group to deliver a simpler, more supportive experience for patients and the clinicians who care for them,” said CEO Stephen Hemsley.

Insurance Revenue Falls As Membership Shrinks

UnitedHealthcare, the group's insurance division, reported revenue of $86.3 billion, down from $87.1 billion last year. However, operating earnings climbed to $2.8 billion from $1.8 billion.

UnitedHealthcare served 48.3 million people during the quarter, down from about 50.1 million a year earlier. The division provides health insurance to individuals and employers, including Medicare Advantage plans for seniors and eligible people with disabilities, and Medicaid coverage for lower-income Americans through state government programs.

Retail's Take On UNH

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits surrounding UNH turned 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' a day earlier, amid 'high' message volumes. UNH was also among the top trending tickers on the platform.

One user called the Q3 print a“solid report.”

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Another user expects the stock to slow climb to $460 rather than an“instant pop.” This represents an 18% upside from current levels.

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The stock has gained around 12.5% so far this year.

Also read: Jamie Dimon Says U.S. Economy Remains Strong, But Warns Of Risks 'Shifting Under The Surface' - JPM Stock Gains Despite Q3 Earnings Miss

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