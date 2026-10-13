Acentra Health's Chief Health And Informatics Officer Ryan Bosch, MD, FACP Named Fellow Of The American College Of Health Data Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition honors Dr. Bosch's leadership in population health, clinical informatics, and healthcare innovation

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions company dedicated to accelerating better health outcomes for government and commercial clients and the populations they serve, announced today that Ryan Bosch, MD, FACP, Chief Health and Informatics Officer, has been named a Fellow of the American College of Health Data Management (ACHDM).

This distinction underscores Dr. Bosch's nationally recognized contributions to population health, clinical informatics, data science, and data-driven medical care. As a Fellow of the ACHDM (FACHDM), Dr. Bosch will contribute to the College's efforts to advance health data management, health equity, and whole-person healthcare.

ACHDM is an invitation-only society for executives, professionals, and academics. This educational nonprofit college provides trusted, evidence-based healthcare technology advice, recommendations, and education to help stakeholders make informed operational and clinical decisions. Fellows publish content on trending topics, foster meaningful professional connections, and share their insights and expertise through HealthDataManagement.com, a nonprofit, national healthcare trade publication covering health IT, data, AI and digital transformation for health executives, clinicians, and technology leaders.

Dr. Bosch's contributions to medicine and medical informatics have also been honored through his election as a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP), in addition to his recent recognition as a FACHDM.

“I am honored to be named a Fellow of the American College of Health Data Management," said Dr. Bosch, FACP, FACHDM. "This recognition reflects the importance of bringing together a community with clinical expertise, advanced analytics knowledge, and an understanding of the whole-patient and whole-population factors that influence overall health. I look forward to supporting the College's mission and collaborating with other members to advance data and analytics for better care outcomes for patients and their communities.”

As Chief Health and Informatics Officer at Acentra Health, Dr. Bosch leads the foundational data strategy for the company's efforts to advance whole-person and whole-population care. His work advances evidence-based data models that integrate behavioral health, community determinants of health, and traditional clinical factors to improve outcomes while supporting sustainable value-based care.

"Ryan's newest fellowship reflects the depth of his expertise and the impact of his continued leadership across the healthcare industry,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO of Acentra Health.“He consistently demonstrates how data, technology, and clinical expertise drive improved outcomes and advance health equity. We are proud to see his contributions recognized by the American College of Health Data Management.”

Prior to joining Acentra Health in 2024, Dr. Bosch held leadership roles across the military, academia, and the healthcare industry while continuing to practice medicine. Notably, he served as Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer at Inova Health System, where he spearheaded the enterprise migration to the Epic electronic health record (EHR) system across five hospitals and more than 300 clinics, overseeing all clinical applications, data science and informatics, and technology infrastructure.

Dr. Bosch brings an extensive academic and consulting background. He was Director of the Division of General Internal Medicine at The George Washington University, where he managed over 100 physicians while implementing and driving the adoption of a new digital workflow of critical healthcare technology. His consulting experience includes working for Deloitte Consulting and serving as the accountable CIO for health systems seeking strategic guidance on EHR implementations and data-driven digital workflows.

Additionally, Dr. Bosch brings accomplished entrepreneurial experience. He co-founded Socially Determined, LLC, a technology company that uses advanced analytics to connect social and clinical factors with personalized care pathways, and founded eDoc4U technology, the first digital health platform focused on automating medical wellness services for self-insured employers.

Dr. Bosch earned a bachelor's degree with distinction as an Echols Scholar, as well as a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Virginia, where he was a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. Following his medical degree, Dr. Bosch completed an internal medicine residency at Wilford Hall Medical Center and a fellowship in Aerospace Medicine at Brooks Air Force Base, both with the U.S. Air Force. He served 12 years in the military as a medical officer and flight surgeon, attaining the rank of Major.

To learn more about the American College of Health Data Management, please visit .

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused solution models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Learn more at acentra.com.

Acentra Health Media Contacts:

Marnie Keogh

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Acentra Health

703-214-3666

...

Lindsey Rodarmer

Public Relations Manager

Acentra Health

240-404-9090

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at