DIGITALIST GROUP PLC IS NEGOTIATING A POTENTIAL SHARE EXCHANGE AND REVERSE LISTING

Digitalist Group Plc (”Digitalist Group” or the“Company”) is negotiating with the owners of an unlisted Finnish limited liability company (the“Target Company”) regarding a potential share exchange and other arrangements related thereto (together, the“Transaction”), as a result of which the Target Company would be listed on the regulated market maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd through a so-called reverse listing. The Company has requested that Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd suspend trading in Digitalist Group's share until the publication of this release. Trading in the share is expected to resume after the publication of this release.

In the potential Transaction, the fully diluted value of Digitalist Group's entire share capital, determined on the basis of, among other things, the assumed conversion of all issued convertible bonds and the applicable exchange ratio, would amount to approximately EUR 3.5–4.0 million.

No binding agreement has been entered into regarding the Transaction. The negotiations are ongoing and their outcome is uncertain. Completion of the Transaction would require, among other things, the signing of an agreement between the parties as well as possible corporate and regulatory approvals, and there is no certainty that the Transaction will be completed. The Target Company engages in project-based business operations. The Company will not comment on the negotiations and will not, at this stage, disclose further information regarding the Target Company or the more detailed content of the negotiations. The Company will issue a separate stock exchange release if the negotiations lead to a binding agreement or if other material changes occur in the negotiations.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact: Digitalist Group Plc

CEO Magnus Leijonborg, tel. +46 76 315 8422

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Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

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