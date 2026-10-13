Air Canada To Present Third Quarter 2026 Results
|Date:
|Thursday, October 29, 2026
|Time:
|5:30 p.m. ET
|Webcast:
|Note: This is a listen-only audio webcast.
| Replay:
|An online replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call at
Third quarter 2026 results will be released prior to the conference call.
Contact: ...
Internet: aircanada.com/investors
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