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Air Canada To Present Third Quarter 2026 Results


Date: 2026-10-13 09:46:43

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Di Bert, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer and President, Cargo, will hold a conference call for analysts at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, 2026, to present the third quarter 2026 results and be available for analysts' questions. Following the analysts' questions, John Di Bert and Pierre Houle, Vice President and Treasurer, will be available to answer questions from term loan B lenders and holders of Air Canada bonds.

Media and the public may access this call on a listen-only basis. Details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Webcast:
Note: This is a listen-only audio webcast.
Replay:
 An online replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call at

Third quarter 2026 results will be released prior to the conference call.

Contact: ...

Internet: aircanada.com/investors


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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