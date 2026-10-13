NILA Token To Begin Trading On Pionex, Opening Access To Eligible Users Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trading opens Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, at 6 a.m. ET on Pionex, a global cryptocurrency exchange known for its built-in automated trading bots

MATAWAN, N.J., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – MindWave Innovations Inc. USA ("MindWave"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS ), today announced that NILA, the native token of the MindChain network, will be available on Pionex ( ), with trading scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, at 6 a.m. Eastern Time.

The listing gives eligible users in the jurisdictions served by Pionex a direct, simple route to NILA on an established global exchange, ahead of NILA 's planned move to its own network, MindChain.

About Pionex

Pionex is a global cryptocurrency exchange known for its built-in automated trading bots, including grid trading bots, which let users run trading strategies directly on the exchange without writing code or connecting third-party software. A grid trading bot, for example, places a series of buy and sell orders within a price range the user sets.

Access to NILA on Pionex will be subject to Pionex's own eligibility requirements, account verification and jurisdictional restrictions.

How to Access NILA on Pionex

Once trading opens, eligible Pionex users will be able to find NILA under the [NILA/USDT] trading pair. From there, they can trade using the platform's standard order types or apply Pionex's automated tools to the NILA market.

New users can open an account at and complete Pionex's verification process before trading begins, so they are ready when the market opens.

Why Pionex

MindWave chose Pionex for its global reach and for tools that make it simple for users to participate without specialist software. The listing brings NILA to a wider international audience at an important stage for the MindChain network, as MindWave prepares the network for launch and signs enterprise clients to build on it.

"Listing on Pionex puts NILA in front of a global community of active traders, on a platform built to make trading accessible," said Dr. Vin Menon, Chief Executive Officer of MindWave Innovations Inc. USA. "Our priority is to make NILA available through recognized platforms with proper user protections, and to keep building MindChain into the network NILA was designed for."

What MindChain Is

MindChain is MindWave's Layer 2 network built on Ethereum, recording its transactions to Ethereum for security. MindWave builds and operates dedicated networks on MindChain for enterprise clients. MindWave has recently signed agreements to build AQUAEChain, FlashChain and AssureChain on MindChain.

How NILA Is Used

NILA is the utility and governance token of the MindWave ecosystem and currently exists as a BEP-20 token. Once MindChain is live, NILA will move to its own network, where it is designed to pay network fees, support staking and help secure the chain. Holding NILA on Pionex allows eligible users to hold the token ahead of that move. A Migration Portal and tracking tools are planned to support the transition, subject to legal, regulatory, technical and compliance requirements.

Timeline

. Oct. 14, 2026, 6 a.m. ET: NILA trading begins on Pionex for eligible users.

Learn More

Participants can learn more about NILA and participation options through the MindWaveDAO OTC Portal at otc.mindwavedao.com, subject to applicable laws and eligibility requirements.

MindWave will announce listings, contract addresses and migration steps only through its official website, press releases and verified social channels. MindWave will never ask users for private keys or seed phrases, and users should treat any request for them as fraudulent.

About MindWave Innovations Inc. USA

MindWave Innovations Inc. USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS ), develops enterprise blockchain infrastructure, the MindChain Layer 2 network, and institutional platforms for regulated financial services, real-world asset tokenization and enterprise applications.

For more information, visit

MindWaveDAO is the community and ecosystem layer around MindChain, connecting companies, builders, validators and token holders. NILA holders vote on its proposals, including which builders are funded, which programs launch and how ecosystem resources are allocated, and its Transparency Center publishes contributions, allocations and governance results.

For more information, visit

Media Contact: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding NILA 's availability and trading on Pionex, the launch of MindChain, token migration, and related timelines. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including development, security, regulatory, third-party platform and market risks, and the completion of legal, regulatory, technical and compliance requirements. Actual results may differ materially. MindWave undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Digital Asset Disclosure

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or digital assets. It does not constitute investment, legal, tax or financial advice. Access to and trading of NILA are subject to applicable laws, platform eligibility requirements and jurisdictional restrictions, and are not available in all jurisdictions. Holding NILA does not represent equity, ownership, profit participation or a claim on the revenue of MindWave Innovations or any company building on MindChain. Digital assets are volatile and may lose value. Readers should conduct their own research and consult qualified professional advisors before making any decision.

Corporate Communications:

IBN.Ai

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

...