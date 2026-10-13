The Automotive Fender Market Is Projected To Grow Steadily At An 8.2% CAGR Until 2030

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automotive fender market

The Business Research Company's Automotive Fender Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive fender market has been witnessing significant growth, driven by various factors related to vehicle production and the need for exterior protection. As the automotive sector expands, the demand for reliable and durable fender components continues to rise, highlighting the importance of these parts in vehicle safety and design. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional insights, and future trends shaping this industry.

Steady Growth and Market Size Projections for Automotive Fenders

The automotive fender market has experienced robust growth in recent years, with its value expected to increase from $11.12 billion in 2025 to $12.08 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This expansion has been fueled by rising vehicle production and sales, a heightened need for protection against road debris and body damage, and growing demand for replacement body panels. Additionally, consumers' increasing attention to vehicle exterior aesthetics has contributed to this positive trend. Looking ahead, the market is predicted to reach $16.54 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%. Factors such as the adoption of lightweight fender materials, advanced composites, aerodynamic vehicle designs, and cost-efficient aftermarket replacements are expected to sustain this momentum. Market trends also include increased demand for corrosion-resistant parts and more customized, vehicle-specific fender designs.

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Defining Automotive Fenders and Their Role in Vehicle Safety

Automotive fenders are protective components fixed around a vehicle's wheel openings. Their primary function is to prevent mud, water, stones, and other debris thrown by rotating tires from damaging the vehicle or surrounding objects. Beyond protection, fenders contribute to a vehicle's structural integrity, aerodynamic efficiency, and overall aesthetic appeal. By shielding critical parts from impact and debris, fenders play a vital role in enhancing both safety and durability.

Rising Automobile Production Bolsters Automotive Fender Demand

The expanding global production of automobiles is a major factor driving demand in the automotive fender market. Increasing consumer preferences for personal mobility have led to higher vehicle manufacturing volumes, which in turn require more exterior components like fenders. These parts are essential for protecting vehicles from road hazards and improving design and safety standards. For example, data released in March 2025 by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) shows that global car production reached 75.5 million units in 2024, with car sales rising to 74.6 million units-a 2.5% increase compared with the previous year. This upward trend in vehicle manufacturing directly supports ongoing growth in the fender market.

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The Impact of Rising Road Accidents on Fender Market Expansion

An increase in road accidents is also contributing to the expansion of the automotive fender market. With more vehicles on the road, traffic congestion and collision risks have grown, resulting in greater demand for protective vehicle parts. Fenders help minimize damage during minor accidents by absorbing impact energy and preventing debris from harming pedestrians, other vehicles, or sensitive vehicle components. For instance, the International Transport Forum reported that Australia recorded 1,297 road fatalities in 2024, a 4% rise from 2023, underscoring the growing need for safety-enhancing automotive parts such as fenders.

Regional Overview of the Automotive Fender Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the automotive fender market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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The Automotive Fender Market is Projected to Grow Steadily at an 8.2% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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