The Automotive Electronics Sensor Aftermarket Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.8% By 2030.

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Automotive Electronics Sensor Aftermarket

The Business Research Company's Automotive Electronics Sensor Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive electronics sensor aftermarket is an evolving sector experiencing impressive growth as vehicles demand more sophisticated sensor technologies. With increasing vehicle numbers and advancing automotive systems, this market is set to expand significantly in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, factors driving growth, regional insights, and the key elements shaping this aftermarket industry.

Market Size Expansion and Future Growth in the Automotive Electronics Sensor Aftermarket

The size of the automotive electronics sensor aftermarket has seen strong development in recent years. It is projected to grow from $10.25 billion in 2025 to $11.2 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This rise during the historical period stems from factors such as a growing vehicle parc, an increase in average vehicle age, heightened demand for automotive repair and maintenance, a surge in replacing worn sensors, better availability of aftermarket components, and rising expenditures on vehicle upkeep.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue expanding robustly, reaching $15.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.8%. This anticipated growth is driven by greater demand for advanced replacement sensors, the rising adoption of sensors in electric and hybrid vehicles, a stronger focus on reliable vehicle safety systems, increased usage of diagnostic and replacement services, and a growing preference for cost-efficient aftermarket sensor solutions. Emerging trends include heightened demand for replacement sensors, greater emphasis on sensor repair and upkeep, broader acceptance of compatible aftermarket components, expanding vehicle sensor diagnostics, and a push for affordable sensor replacement options.

Understanding the Automotive Electronics Sensor Aftermarket

The automotive electronics sensor aftermarket covers the secondary market that offers replacement, repair, maintenance, and upgrading services for vehicle electronic sensors after their initial installation. This sector provides compatible sensor parts essential for maintaining or restoring vehicle performance, safety, efficiency, and functionality throughout the entire lifespan of a vehicle.

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Increasing Vehicle Ownership as a Key Growth Driver for the Automotive Electronics Sensor Aftermarket

One of the primary factors propelling the automotive electronics sensor aftermarket is the rising number of vehicles on the road. Vehicle ownership, including personal, commercial, and organizational use, expands the overall automotive fleet, thereby increasing the need for sensor maintenance and replacements. This growth is fueled by higher disposable incomes, allowing more consumers to own vehicles for daily transportation convenience. A larger vehicle population necessitates regular maintenance, sensor replacement, repairs, and upgrades to ensure optimal performance, safety, fuel economy, emission standards compliance, and advanced functionalities.

For instance, data from October 2025 highlights that Canada recorded 26.8 million registered road motor vehicles in 2024, marking a 4.2% increase compared to the previous year, according to Statistics Canada. This example underscores how rising vehicle ownership directly boosts demand within the automotive electronics sensor aftermarket.

Regional Market Landscape of the Automotive Electronics Sensor Aftermarket

In 2025, North America commanded the largest share of the automotive electronics sensor aftermarket. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the upcoming years. The comprehensive market report covers crucial regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a thorough view of global market trends and dynamics.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Automotive Electronics Sensor Aftermarket is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% by 2030. News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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