Mazaya Digital Publishes Orthodontist SEO Case Study Showing 148% More Clicks

Ala Al-Shaibani, Founder of Mazaya Digital.

Mazaya Digital case study: map share before the rebuild and three months after, Location A 68% to 85% and Location B 53% to 81%, ads excluded.

Mazaya Digital, a digital marketing agency based in Canada.

Ala Al-Shaibani's agency reports higher Google Maps visibility at both locations and about 2.5 times as many clicks from Google Search.

- Ala Al-Shaibani, Founder of Mazaya Digital

ONTARIO, CANADA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mazaya Digital, a digital marketing agency founded by local business growth strategist Ala Al-Shaibani, has published an orthodontist SEO case study reporting about 148% more monthly clicks from Google Search after it rebuilt the website and Google Business Profiles of a multi-location orthodontic practice in the US. Average monthly clicks to the practice's website rose from 304 in the three months before the relaunch to 753 in the three months after it.

Map share, the share of points on a search grid where an office appears in Google's top three map results, averaged across ten search terms, rose from 68% to 85% at Location A and from 53% to 81% at Location B. By the third month, views of the practice's Google profiles were about 30% above the month before the relaunch.

Before the work, the practice's website had grown a page at a time, and its two Google Business Profiles were managed separately. There was no shared view of where each office appeared across the areas it serves, and no clean count of which inquiries came from where.

Mazaya Digital began with a market and competitive audit, then rebuilt the practice's local SEO, website and measurement as one piece of work. The site moved to a new platform on the existing domain, with redirects for the addresses worth keeping, rewritten titles and descriptions, structured data, and a dedicated page for each office and each service. Each Google profile now links to its own office page, tagged so its visits can be told apart.

Both Google Business Profiles were rebuilt with their categories, services and descriptions, clean business names and a tracked booking link. New pages cover common orthodontic problems, living with braces and choosing a treatment, and analytics events now measure inquiries, calls and bookings by source.

The gains were largest on the main searches: orthodontist, braces and Invisalign. For the search "orthodontist", Location B appeared in the top three at about 20% of its grid before the rebuild and at 43% three months later, and it remains the term with the most room to grow. Both locations kept gaining between the second and third months after the relaunch, a period in which the profiles were not edited. The growth in clicks came from people who did not search for the practice by name; clicks from name searches stayed about level.

Google states that local results are based mainly on relevance, distance and prominence, which is why the same search can return different businesses a few streets apart. A ranking checked from one address cannot show that variation; a grid of points around each office can.

"A ranking checked from one desk says very little about the streets a patient searches from," said Al-Shaibani. "Measuring the whole map, the same way before and after the work, is what shows an owner whether anything moved, and where it still has not."

Before founding Mazaya Digital in 2021, Al-Shaibani was a digital transformation strategist at Microsoft. The firm is now building an intake and patient-communication system for the practice on its CRM, integrated with its practice management software, and will add those results to the case study once they can be measured.

The full case study includes keyword-level tables for both locations and month-by-month search clicks.

The figures describe observed search visibility, clicks and profile views in one engagement over three months. They do not establish which change caused which increase, measure patient or revenue growth, or predict results for another business. Mazaya Digital does not name clients in its published case studies.

About Mazaya Digital

Mazaya Digital is a digital marketing agency based in Canada that builds growth systems for local businesses. It was founded in 2021 and works with clients all over the world. More than fifty businesses trusted Mazaya Digital with their growth.

Local businesses usually buy growth one piece at a time: search from one vendor, a website from another, a CRM nobody configured. Each piece can work while the customer still falls through the gap between them. Mazaya Digital builds and runs those pieces as one connected system, therefore it is a single accountable partner for how a customer moves from first search to repeat business, rather than a single-channel vendor.

Ala Al-Shaibani

Mazaya Digital

+1 647-503-4962

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Mazaya Digital Publishes Orthodontist SEO Case Study Showing 148% More Clicks News Provided By Mazaya Digital October 13, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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