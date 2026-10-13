Simple Communications Urges Businesses To Strengthen Cybersecurity And Continuity Planning

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Verizon reports ransomware in 88% of SMB breaches, reinforcing the need for cybersecurity and continuity planning

MORRIS, IL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Simple Communications is encouraging small and medium-sized businesses to treat cybersecurity planning as part of business-continuity planning during Cybersecurity Awareness Month.A cybersecurity incident can become more than a technology problem. Interrupted operations, inaccessible files, compromised customer information, and disrupted communications can make it harder for an organization to serve customers and sustain normal operations.According to Verizon's 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report, ransomware was present in 88% of breaches affecting small and medium-sized businesses in Verizon's dataset. Ransomware was present in 44% of all breaches Verizon analyzed. The report also identified credential abuse, at 22%, and exploitation of vulnerabilities, at 20%, as the leading initial access vectors.Those findings reinforce the need for practical safeguards and a documented plan for responding when systems or communications become unavailable. CISA's small-business guidance recommends enforcing multifactor authentication, keeping systems patched, performing and testing backups, and maintaining a written incident-response plan.“Cybersecurity planning is business-continuity planning. Every organization needs to know how it will protect its accounts, keep critical systems current, restore important data, and communicate if a disruption occurs,” said Eric Peterson, president of Simple Communications.Simple Communications recommends that business owners and managers review whether multifactor authentication is enforced on key accounts, systems and network devices are kept current, backups can be restored successfully, and employees know how to report suspicious activity. Organizations should also designate clear responsibility for coordinating cybersecurity efforts and responding to incidents.Because networks, cloud applications, business phones, and business data are closely connected, cybersecurity should be considered alongside day-to-day technology and communications planning. A coordinated approach can help businesses identify gaps before a disruptive event occurs.Simple Communications provides managed IT, networking, business phone, and cybersecurity services for local organizations. From its Morris office at 118 E. Jackson Street and its Ottawa location, the company helps businesses coordinate essential technology and communications needs through one local provider.Cybersecurity Awareness Month is an opportunity for organizations to review their existing safeguards, test their readiness, and strengthen the plans they would rely on during a technology disruption.About Simple CommunicationsHeadquartered in Morris, Illinois, Simple Communications provides managed IT, networking, business phone, cybersecurity, data backup, and technology support services for businesses. Founded in 2006 by Eric and Sarah Peterson, the company combined its IT and phone-services operations under the Simple Communications name in 2017. For more information, visit the company's website.

Eric Peterson, President

Simple Communications

+1 815-942-4610

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Simple Communications Urges Businesses to Strengthen Cybersecurity and Continuity Planning News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 13, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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