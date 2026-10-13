Travel Time Agency Honored At Spirit Of Barbados Mega Fam Awards

Spirit of Barbados Mega Fam Awards

Travel Time Agency

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. recognized top-performing Canadian travel advisors and agencies at Sandals Royal Barbados.

- Lois Barbour, owner and luxury travel specialist at Travel Time Agency

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR, CANADA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Travel Time Agency was among the Canadian travel advisors and agencies honored at the "Spirit of Barbados Mega Fam" awards ceremony, hosted by Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) at Sandals Royal Barbados in October 2026. The ceremony recognized top-performing advisors and agencies for their dedication to boosting tourism and their loyalty to the island.

The Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation covered the ceremony on October 5, reporting that several Canadian travel advisors were recognized for selling Barbados.

"Being recognized by Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. alongside other Canadian advisors is a proud moment for our team," said Lois Barbour, owner and luxury travel specialist at Travel Time Agency. "Every booking starts with a client trusting us with their time away. Our job is to match each person with the right resort and itinerary, and Barbados is a destination we are proud to put in front of Canadian travelers. I'm grateful to BTMI for the recognition and to our clients for their trust."

Travel Time Agency's team includes certified Sandals specialists and members of the Sandals Chairman's Royal Club, an honor reserved for top-performing agents who sell Sandals and Beaches Resorts.

Barbour entered the travel industry in 2005 through host agency Travel Professionals International, now Trevello, and is a multi-year winner at the Sandals Travel Agency Recognition (S.T.A.R.) Awards. Her 2026 honors also include Baxter Media's Travel Agent & Beyond Award in Canada and international recognition through the Saint Lucia Global Piton Awards. More recently, she was named the #1 Travel Advisor in Canada in the St. Vincent Agent Awards.

Based in St. John's, the agency plans destination weddings, honeymoons, group trips, and cruises. Clients begin with a conversation about the type of trip, a rough time frame, and a budget. The agency then checks availability and prices and presents recommendations before handling the booking. Advisors also assist with visa requirements and travel insurance and step in when flights are cancelled or luggage is lost. Its honeymoon planning covers all-inclusive stays that can include dining experiences, snorkelling trips, PADI-certified scuba diving, and water sports such as paddle boards and kayaks. The agency also plans group travel of all sizes and notes that group trips come with extra considerations that its advisors have learned from their own experience.

Travelers considering Barbados for a vacation, honeymoon, or destination wedding can request a quote at traveltimeagency or call 1-709-753-9950 to speak with a Travel Time Agency advisor.

About Travel Time Agency

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador-based Travel Time Agency is a full-service travel agency specializing in destination weddings, honeymoons, luxury vacations, group travel, cruises, and customized travel experiences. Led by award-winning travel advisor Lois Barbour, the agency is committed to helping clients create memorable travel experiences through expert guidance and personalized service.

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Travel Time Agency

119 New Cove Rd Suite 302, St. John's, NL A1A 2C5 Canada

Phone: (709) 753-9950

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Lois Barbour

Travel Time Agency

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Canadian travel advisors awarded for boosting Barbados tourism

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