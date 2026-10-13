Dr. Olga Arbitman, D.N. performing Shockwave Therapy for chronic back pain at Health Box Clinic - 3633 W Lake Ave #307, Glenview, IL. Non-surgical, drug-free pain relief that targets the root cause, not just the symptoms.? Health Box Clinic, Glenview I

A licensed Doctor of Naprapathy combines Shockwave Therapy, Manual Therapy, PEMF Therapy and Naprapathy in a personalized, movement-first approach for patients.

GLENVIEW, IL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What happens when more than two decades of experience in movement, rehabilitation and therapeutic exercise meet modern supportive technology and hands-on care? At Health Box Clinic in Glenview, Illinois, that combination has become the professional signature of Dr. Olga Arbitman, D.N., a licensed Doctor of Naprapathy whose career has been built around understanding how the human body moves, responds and adapts.Dr. Arbitman's practice is featured on MyTSV, the video-first local business directory that profiles trusted professionals across the Chicago metropolitan area. Her work stands out for a reason that is easy to state and less common in practice: rather than centering her care on a single technique or device, she brings several complementary approaches together around the individual patient, with particular emphasis on Shockwave Therapy, Manual Therapy, PEMF Therapy and Naprapathy.The result is a model of care in which technology does not replace the practitioner's hands, and manual therapy does not exist separately from movement.A Career That Started With MovementDr. Arbitman's professional path explains much of her approach. According to her clinic biography, she earned a Bachelor's degree in Exercise Physiology and spent years working in therapeutic exercise and rehabilitation, including work with students affected by musculoskeletal disorders, asthma and cerebral palsy, where movement itself was the main therapeutic tool. She later graduated from the National College of Naprapathic Medicine in 2011 and began practicing as a Doctor of Naprapathy. Her clinic biography describes more than 25 years of experience in rehabilitation, physiotherapy and therapeutic exercise.That sequence is unusual. Many hands-on practitioners learn a manual technique first and add movement later. Dr. Arbitman did the reverse. She began with movement science and then added manual medicine."We don't treat the disease as such - we treat the person," Dr. Arbitman said in a previously published interview, summarizing the philosophy behind her work.That movement-first perspective continues to shape how she evaluates every patient and every tool she uses.Shockwave Therapy: Technology Guided by an Understanding of MovementOne of the key modalities offered at Health Box Clinic is Shockwave Therapy, which uses focused acoustic energy and is increasingly used as a non-invasive supportive option in musculoskeletal and rehabilitation settings.At Health Box Clinic, the device is only one part of the picture. Because Dr. Arbitman's career began with exercise physiology rather than equipment, she approaches the technology first through the lens of movement. Before and after a session, the questions she considers are practical ones:Where is mobility restricted?How is the body compensating for that restriction?Which surrounding tissues may be contributing to discomfort or altered movement mechanics?What should happen after a procedure to support better function?For Dr. Arbitman, these questions matter as much as the technology itself. The device is a tool; the practitioner determines how that tool fits into the larger picture.Manual Therapy: The Human Element Technology Cannot ReplaceThe second major component of her work is Manual Therapy. Despite the rapid growth of wellness and rehabilitation technology, there is still something equipment cannot fully reproduce: the information an experienced practitioner gathers through direct contact with the body.Hands-on work allows a practitioner to assess areas of tension, restricted movement and changes in tissue function, and to respond to what is happening in real time. This is where Dr. Arbitman's background becomes especially relevant. Years of watching how bodies move, compensate and recover inform what her hands look for during treatment.That is why manual therapy remains central to her work even as Health Box Clinic continues to add modern supportive technologies.PEMF Therapy: Another Layer of a Comprehensive ApproachThe third key area is PEMF Therapy, or Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy, which uses pulsed electromagnetic fields as a non-invasive supportive wellness technology. At Health Box Clinic, PEMF is part of a broader system of care rather than a stand-alone philosophy.That distinction matters. Many wellness clinics today offer individual technologies or procedures. What is less common is a practitioner who can consider several approaches at once and decide how they may complement hands-on work, therapeutic exercise and movement-focused practice.Dr. Arbitman's toolkit includes not only PEMF and Shockwave Therapy but also therapeutic ultrasound, electrotherapy, cold laser, neuromuscular reeducation and other supportive modalities offered at Health Box Clinic. Yet technology does not become the center of the patient relationship. The practitioner stays at the center, and technology supports the plan.That may be one of the most important differences between a clinic that simply owns modern equipment and a practitioner who understands when, why and how to use it.Naprapathy: A Profession Many Patients Have Never Heard OfThe fourth cornerstone of Dr. Arbitman's work is also the least familiar to the general public: Naprapathy.Naprapathy is a hands-on discipline focused on the body's connective tissues, including fascia, ligaments and tendons, and on their relationship to movement and musculoskeletal function. Illinois is one of the relatively few U.S. states where naprapathy is licensed as a profession, and the number of licensed practitioners is small. For many patients, the first discovery is simply learning that the profession exists.For Dr. Arbitman, naprapathy was a natural extension of a career that had already been centered on movement for many years. By the time she became a Doctor of Naprapathy, she had spent years studying the body through therapeutic exercise and rehabilitation. Today, that combination forms the foundation of her practice.One Practitioner. Several Tools. One Bigger Picture.The modern wellness industry offers an enormous number of devices and just as many individual techniques. The more interesting question is what happens when those tools are not used separately, but are brought together into one professional system.A patient at Health Box Clinic may encounter modern technologies such as Shockwave Therapy or PEMF Therapy. The same patient may also receive Manual Therapy, naprapathic care and exercise-based recommendations drawn from Dr. Arbitman's years in movement and rehabilitation. Instead of dividing the body into separate procedures, the focus is on how the different elements work together:MovementConnective tissueMobilityHands-on assessmentModern supportive technologiesTogether, they create a much broader picture. And that may be the central idea behind Dr. Arbitman's approach: modern technology can give a practitioner additional tools, but the real value begins when an experienced professional understands when, why and how to use them.Who May Be Interested in a Movement-First ApproachDr. Arbitman's way of working may be of particular interest to several groups of people in the north suburbs.The first are people who feel that something in the way they move has changed. Stiffness that lingers in the morning, a shoulder or hip that no longer moves as freely, or a habit of compensating for one side of the body are common experiences, and many people simply learn to live around them.The second are people who are curious about newer supportive technologies such as Shockwave Therapy or PEMF Therapy but want those tools used by a practitioner who looks at the whole body rather than a single spot.The third are active adults who want to keep moving well as they age, and who value exercise-based guidance alongside hands-on care.And the fourth are people who have simply never heard of naprapathy and want to understand what a licensed Doctor of Naprapathy does. For many of them, a first conversation with Dr. Arbitman is the introduction to an entire profession. Anyone with a medical condition should continue to work with their physician; Dr. Arbitman's services are offered as supportive, hands-on and movement-focused care.An Independent Practice Within a Shared ClinicDr. Arbitman operates her own independent practice within Health Box Clinic, in a separate wing of the shared Glenview office. Patients reach her through the clinic's website and main phone line, and her care is built around her own movement-focused philosophy and toolkit.A Glenview Practice Serving Chicago's North SuburbsDr. Arbitman sees patients at Health Box Clinic, 3633 W Lake Ave #307, Glenview, Illinois. The location is convenient for residents throughout Chicago's northern suburbs, including Northbrook, Morton Grove, Niles, Mount Prospect, Des Plaines, Skokie, Wilmette, Northfield and surrounding communities.For people who have never heard of naprapathy, are curious about Shockwave Therapy or PEMF Therapy, or want to understand how hands-on work and a movement-focused approach can be combined within one practice, Dr. Arbitman may be exactly the kind of practitioner they did not know they could find close to home.Part of a Growing Network of Trusted Local SpecialistsDr. Arbitman is one of a growing number of north-suburban professionals profiled on MyTSV, which introduces residents to local specialists through short videos, original articles and verified business profiles instead of faceless star ratings.The network reflects the different parts of life that local residents manage. Alongside wellness and rehabilitation, MyTSV features family-law attorney Arkady Reifman of Reifman Law Offices who serves clients from offices in Schaumburg and Northbrook, and the Five Step Sleep Tantra Seminars an educational, non-pharmaceutical program focused on relaxation and restorative sleep. Each represents a different kind of support for people in the same north-suburban communities.MyTSV's approach is built on a simple observation: people want to see and understand a professional before they make a call. Dr. Arbitman's movement-first practice is an example of the kind of experienced, personal care the platform aims to help residents discover close to home.About Dr. Olga Arbitman, D.N.Dr. Olga Arbitman is a licensed Doctor of Naprapathy practicing at Health Box Clinic in Glenview, Illinois. Her professional background includes Exercise Physiology, therapeutic exercise, rehabilitation and manual medicine. In her practice, she combines hands-on care with supportive modalities such as Shockwave Therapy, PEMF Therapy, therapeutic ultrasound, electrotherapy, cold laser and neuromuscular reeducation.About Health Box ClinicHealth Box Clinic offers a range of services that bring together hands-on care, movement and modern supportive wellness technologies.3633 W Lake Ave #307, Glenview, IL 60026 Phone: 224-875-9968 Website:About MyTSVMyTSV (My Trusted Services Videos) is a video-first local business directory and media platform serving the Chicago metropolitan area. It connects residents with trusted local professionals through video profiles, original journalism and educational content. Website:Dr. Olga Arbitman is a Doctor of Naprapathy (D.N.), not a medical doctor (M.D.). Education and experience details are as stated in her Health Box Clinic biography. This release is for informational purposes, describes professional services and supportive wellness modalities offered by the clinic, and does not provide medical advice or guarantee individual outcomes. Five Step Sleep Tantra Seminars are an educational wellness program and do not replace medical care.

Eugene Kolkevich

MYTSV

+1 6302977501

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Dr. Olga Arbitman Brings Modern Technology and Movement-Focused Care Together at Health Box Clinic in Glenview News Provided By MYTSV October 13, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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