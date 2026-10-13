Presmart Solutions Advances Healthcare Direct Mail Member Engagement By Bringing Address Decisioning Upstream

Free complimentary Address Quality Review helps healthcare organizations identify address risk before critical member communications are mailed

- Frank Lynn, Executive Vice President, Mail Intelligence and Strategy

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) gets underway, health plans are entering their most communication-intensive time of the year. With physical mail remaining an important healthcare communication channel, accurate address data becomes a critical foundation for successfully reaching and engaging members. One fundamental issue can undermine those efforts before they begin: Is the communication going to the right address?

PreSmart Solutions ' HealthcareResolve division helps payers serving a Medicare, Medicaid, or other healthcare member base by providing a strategy for undeliverable addresses by improving problematic records before print and postage dollars are committed. The company offers healthcare organizations a free address quality review of up to 5,000 records and an Address List Quality Score. Address records are categorized as Green (okay to mail), Yellow (review recommended) and Red (high risk of being undeliverable), providing visibility into the mailing-list health overall.

“You can't effectively engage a member you can't reach. Average Red List results for PreSmart healthcare clients have improved from approximately 3.1% to 1.4% through ongoing identification and improvement of questionable address data upstream,” said Frank Lynn, Executive Vice President, Mail Intelligence & Strategy at PreSmart Solutions.“Healthcare organizations need to know they have an address problem before the mail comes back, not after.”

A Critical Healthcare Address Challenge

Medicare and Supporting 5-Star: During AEP and throughout the year, member experience and engagement are important components of Medicare and 5-Star Quality Rating performance. Medicare populations present unique address challenges as plans change, and members relocate, maintain seasonal residences or transition to new living arrangements. Ensuring that critical member communications reach the intended recipient makes address quality an important part of both member engagement and operational efficiency.

Medicaid: Plans can receive recurring member data from state and other external sources that contain incomplete, outdated or questionable addresses. PreSmart provides an additional decisioning layer to identify and potentially improve those records before required communications are mailed.

Diagnose the Health of Mailing List Data Upstream

Beyond wasted print and postage, identifying questionable addresses before they enter production can mean lower administrative costs and less operational rework. PreSmart healthcare clients report that researching, resolving and remailing a single returned mail piece can generate indirect costs of $25 or more.

PreSmart Solutions believes every healthcare organization should be able to answer one simple question before an important member communication enters production:“Should I mail to this address?” The company's goal is to help organizations drive undeliverable address results to 1% or better and maintain that level over time.

The free Address Quality Review of up to 5,000 records is available on the PreSmart Solutions website.

Mary Lynum

PreSmart Solutions

+1 612-791-9726

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PreSmart Solutions Advances Healthcare Direct Mail Member Engagement by Bringing Address Decisioning Upstream News Provided By PreSmart Solutions October 13, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.