Lvlup Ventures Named To Inc. Magazine's 2026 CPG Power List

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Global venture capital firm recognized for its growing leadership, investment activity, and impact in advancing the next generation of consumer brands.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LvlUp Ventures, a global, multi-stage venture capital firm, has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2026 CPG Power List, recognizing leading organizations and individuals shaping the future of the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry.

The recognition underscores LvlUp Ventures' expanding influence in the consumer sector and its differentiated approach to investing in and accelerating high-growth brands through an integrated model of venture capital, strategic partnerships, operational resources, and global market access.

With more than 1,300 companies across its investment portfolio and program ecosystem, LvlUp Ventures has built a substantial platform supporting emerging businesses across industries and geographies. Its dedicated consumer investment strategies combine institutional venture capital capabilities with specialized resources designed to help brands navigate critical stages of growth, expand distribution, access strategic capital, and achieve long-term scale.

Through its growing CPG investment activities, dedicated accelerator programs, and extensive network of corporate and industry partners, the firm continues to strengthen its position within the global consumer innovation ecosystem.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to building a fundamentally differentiated investment platform and expanding what venture capital can offer emerging consumer brands," said Aaron Golbin, Co-Founder and General Partner of LvlUp Ventures. "By bringing together capital, strategic capabilities, and the collective strength of our ecosystem, we're creating new opportunities for ambitious founders to build and scale category-defining businesses."

The recognition by Inc. Magazine represents another milestone in LvlUp Ventures' continued growth and its broader mission to advance a new model of venture investing, one that combines capital deployment with the infrastructure, relationships, and resources needed to accelerate company growth.

Read the full feature in Inc. Magazine:

About LvlUp Ventures

LvlUp Ventures is a global, multi-stage venture capital firm investing in and accelerating high-growth companies across technology, consumer products, and emerging industries. Recognized among the world's most active venture capital firms by PitchBook and London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), LvlUp Ventures operates an integrated investment and growth ecosystem encompassing venture funds, specialized acceleration programs, strategic corporate partnerships, and international market access. With more than 1,300 companies across its investment and program ecosystem, the firm is advancing a differentiated model for venture investing and company growth.

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Arianna Kleynburg

LvlUp Ventures

+1 917-533-8916

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LvlUp Ventures Named to Inc. Magazine's 2026 CPG Power List News Provided By LvlUp Ventures October 13, 2026, 13:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Technology



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