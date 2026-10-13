Influential Women Highlights Cathy Adams: Advancing Banking Operations With Strong Strategic Leadership And Excellence

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Seasoned Banking Executive Focused on Scalable Growth, Meaningful Transformation, and People-Centered LeadershipChicago, Illinois – With more than 25 years of experience in financial services, Cathy Adams has built a career defined by operational excellence, continuous learning, and a commitment to helping organizations navigate complexity with clarity and purpose. As SVP Director of Operations at Old Second National Bank, she leads enterprise operations with a focus on driving scale, improving efficiency, and enabling sustainable growth through strong cross-functional alignment.Cathy's career is distinguished by both its depth and progressive leadership trajectory. She began her banking career as a teller and quickly advanced into leadership within her first year, laying the foundation for more than two decades of operational and strategic experience across the financial services industry. Her expertise spans branch banking, call center management, training and development, mortgage operations, mortgage collections, loan operations, deposit operations, treasury services, payments, and operational transformation.Throughout her career, Cathy has held leadership positions with Fifth Third Bank, MB Financial Bank, CIBC, and Cole Taylor Bank, where she developed extensive expertise in operational leadership, team development, customer service, and organizational effectiveness. These experiences provided her with a comprehensive understanding of the operational, regulatory, and strategic challenges facing financial institutions and shaped her ability to lead across diverse banking functions.Today, Cathy partners across Lending, Retail, Risk, Technology, and Operations to translate organizational strategy into meaningful execution. Her role requires a holistic understanding of how business functions intersect, enabling her to identify opportunities for improvement, align stakeholders, and ensure initiatives move effectively from concept to operational reality. She is particularly skilled at simplifying complexity, strengthening controls, and establishing scalable operating models that support sustainable growth without sacrificing accountability, clarity, or performance.Equally important, Cathy is known for her people-first leadership approach. She believes that lasting operational success is achieved through engaged teams, clear communication, and a culture of empowerment and accountability. By balancing business objectives with a strong focus on employee development, collaboration, and change management, she helps organizations deliver results while fostering an environment where people can thrive and contribute their best work.A Career Shaped By Learning And Strong LeadershipCathy attributes her success to foundational values, continuous learning, and the influence of exceptional leaders throughout her career. Her parents instilled in her the importance of integrity, humility, and a strong work ethic, principles that continue to shape how she leads and makes decisions.Throughout her professional journey, Cathy has also benefited from leaders who challenged her to think bigger, trusted her with meaningful responsibilities, and invested in her development. Those experiences reinforced her belief that professional growth requires curiosity, accountability, and a willingness to learn from every situation.For Cathy, success is rarely an individual achievement. Strong relationships, collaboration, and the ability to continually evolve are essential elements of meaningful leadership. This perspective has influenced the way she approaches both organizational transformation and the development of the people around her.Her commitment to continuous development is reflected in her extensive professional education. In addition to earning a Degree in Finance from DePaul University, Cathy has pursued certifications and training in Lean Six Sigma, operational risk management, cybersecurity management, instructional design, adult learning, executive presence, diplomatic communication, growth mindset, and effective feedback. These areas complement her practical leadership experience and reinforce her focus on creating stronger systems and more capable teams.Leading Through Complexity And ChangeCathy specializes in operational excellence, Lean Six Sigma process improvement, change management, and mergers and acquisitions integration. She is recognized for her ability to balance operational efficiency with a people-first approach, helping organizations navigate change while maintaining strong employee engagement and customer focus.She believes successful transformation goes beyond technology and process improvements. It requires aligning people, processes, and technology to create sustainable results. Cathy is particularly passionate about leveraging innovation to enhance the customer experience, improve efficiency, and build more agile organizations while maintaining strong risk management, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.Her focus is on creating practical, scalable solutions that enable organizations to manage change effectively and achieve long-term growth.Confidence, Consistency, And The Courage To GrowThe career advice Cathy values most is simple but significant: professionals should not wait until they feel perfectly prepared before pursuing new opportunities.Earlier in her career, Cathy believed confidence came from having all the answers. Experience taught her that leadership often means making thoughtful decisions in situations where complete certainty is impossible. Rather than waiting for perfect preparation, effective leaders must trust their ability to learn, adapt, and respond.Cathy has also learned that credibility is built through consistency. Following through on commitments, showing up for others, and maintaining dependable standards over time can have a greater impact on professional reputation than any single accomplishment.That philosophy extends to how she works with others. Cathy believes leaders should meet people where they are, seek to understand before judging, and balance empathy with accountability. She strives to maintain high standards while recognizing the different experiences and perspectives each individual brings to the workplace.Encouraging The Next Generation Of Women LeadersAs an experienced woman in banking, Cathy is passionate about encouraging young women to recognize and communicate the value they bring to their organizations.She encourages women entering the industry to be curious, ask questions, and develop an understanding of the broader business beyond their immediate responsibilities. Technical expertise is important, but so are relationships, communication, and the ability to understand how different areas of an organization work together.Cathy also emphasizes the importance of mentors and advocates. The right mentors can provide honest feedback, challenge assumptions, and help professionals recognize opportunities they may not have considered for themselves.Perhaps most importantly, Cathy encourages women to advocate for their own careers. Strong performance matters, but career growth also depends on communicating aspirations, contributing ideas, speaking up when appropriate, and pursuing opportunities that stretch existing capabilities.Her own experience demonstrates the value of remaining open to opportunities before feeling completely ready for them.Integrity, Accountability, And Kindness At The CoreIntegrity, accountability, and kindness are the values Cathy considers most important in both her professional and personal life.For Cathy, integrity means doing the right thing even when it is difficult or when no one is watching. Accountability means taking ownership of outcomes, honoring commitments, and maintaining a commitment to excellence. Kindness is equally important because leadership is ultimately about people.She believes strong leadership does not require choosing between high standards and empathy. Both can exist together. The leaders who have made the greatest impression on Cathy combined clear expectations with genuine care for the people they led, and she strives to bring that same balance to her own leadership.Beyond her professional responsibilities, Cathy is active in community service and financial literacy education, reflecting her belief that developing people extends beyond the workplace. Her involvement allows her to contribute knowledge and experience in ways that can have a broader impact.With a career spanning more than two decades, Cathy Adams continues to approach banking leadership with a combination of operational discipline, strategic thinking, curiosity, and compassion. Her ability to connect people, processes, technology, and strategy positions her to help organizations navigate change while maintaining the stability and trust essential to financial services.For Cathy, leadership is not simply about achieving operational results. It is about creating the conditions for people and organizations to perform at their best-and doing so with integrity, accountability, and kindness at every stage of the journey.Learn More about Cathy Adams:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women Highlights Cathy Adams: Advancing Banking Operations With Strong Strategic Leadership And Excellence News Provided By Influential Women October 13, 2026, 13:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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