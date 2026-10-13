Feury Image Group: Organizations May Outgrow Their Signage Without Realizing It

Feury Image Group provides managed uniform programs, branded apparel, print and installation, and promotional products and kits-helping organizations bring greater consistency to the way their people, facilities and brands show up.

Exterior signage and window graphics installed by Feury Image Group at Work Hard Dress Right demonstrate how signage can identify a location, reinforce the brand and communicate key offerings to customers.

Custom graphics by Feury Image Group transform a functional kiosk for Yale New Haven Hospital into a branded customer touchpoint that promotes and delivers products, service and ordering information.

Feury Image Group produced a large-format Price Rite Marketplace graphic supporting local Boys & Girls Clubs, demonstrating how branded signage can turn physical space into an opportunity to communicate an organization's identity, values and community inv

New Built Around YouTM article identifies six signs that an organization's signage is no longer keeping pace with its facilities, brand and operations

- Ken YanickyEAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most organizations never make a conscious decision to let their signage become outdated or inconsistent. Instead, the problem develops gradually as businesses add locations, renovate facilities, relocate departments, introduce new services and update their brands.According to Feury Image Group, those individual changes can eventually produce a signage system that no longer reflects how the organization operates-or makes it as easy as it should be for employees, customers and visitors to navigate its facilities.The issue is explored in“6 Signs Your Organization Has Outgrown Its Signage,” part of Feury Image Group's Built Around YouTM series examining how the systems organizations use to present themselves can become more complex as they grow.“Most organizations don't wake up one day with a signage problem,” said Ken Yanicky, Vice President of Business Development & Marketing at Feury Image Group.“Departments move, buildings expand, new locations come online, and temporary solutions become permanent. A series of practical decisions becomes a system. That's when it's worth stepping back and looking at the entire experience-not just the next sign that needs to be replaced.”Feury Image Group identifies six indicators that an organization may have outgrown its existing signage:- People still ask for directions. Employees effectively become part of the wayfinding system when visitors, delivery drivers and new employees regularly need help finding their destinations.- Temporary solutions have become permanent. Directional signs, notices and graphics created to solve short-term problems remain in place and gradually contribute to visual clutter.- Every location tells a different story. Logos, colors, terminology, materials and signage standards vary because individual locations have made decisions independently.- The facility no longer reflects the organization. Signage and physical spaces may communicate an outdated image even though the organization itself has evolved.- Growth has outpaced the signage. New buildings, departments, services, entrances and parking configurations are added without updating the overall navigation and identification system.- No one owns the system. Marketing, Facilities, Operations, Human Resources and individual locations each manage pieces of signage, but no one is responsible for how the entire system works together.The consequences can extend beyond aesthetics. Research cited in the article shows that effective wayfinding can reduce confusion and stress and help people navigate unfamiliar environments more confidently. For organizations, clearer signage can also reduce the amount of employee time spent giving directions and help create a more consistent experience across locations.Feury Image Group recommends that organizations periodically evaluate signage as an operational system, rather than simply replacing individual signs as needs arise.“Every organization has a signage system,” Yanicky said.“The question is whether it was intentionally designed-or simply evolved over time.”A comprehensive review can examine exterior identification, wayfinding and navigation, ADA accessibility, safety and compliance messaging, interior graphics, brand consistency across locations, multi-location standards, and maintenance and lifecycle planning.The objective is not necessarily to replace signs that are still working. Instead, organizations can ask whether people can easily find their destinations, whether locations communicate a consistent identity, whether employees are compensating for inadequate wayfinding, and whether the physical environment accurately represents the organization today.The complete“6 Signs Your Organization Has Outgrown Its Signage” article includes the six warning signs, questions organizations can use to evaluate their facilities and guidance on what a broader signage review should consider.Read“6 Signs Your Organization Has Outgrown Its Signage” and other stories in the Built Around You series.About Feury Image GroupFeury Image Group helps organizations manage the ways their people and brands show up through managed uniform programs, branded apparel, print and installation, and promotional products and kits. Its print and installation capabilities include exterior and interior signage, wayfinding, workplace graphics, vehicle graphics and multi-location programs.

Bob Namar

Feury Image Group

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Feury Image Group: Organizations May Outgrow Their Signage Without Realizing It News Provided By Feury Image Group October 13, 2026, 13:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Travel & Tourism Industry



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