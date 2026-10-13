Male Elephant Suspected To Have Died Of Electrocution In MP's Shahdol

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 13 (IANS) A 15-year-old male elephant was found dead in a field in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Tuesday, with preliminary reports suggesting that it died of electrocution near a borewell, officials said.

The carcass was found in Ward No. 7 of Chandoli village in the Bansagar area, under the jurisdiction of Devalond police station.

Forest Department and police teams reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and initiated an investigation.

Officials are examining how electricity may have spread into the field and whether a fault in the electrical system or another reason caused the suspected electrocution.

The exact cause of death and any possible negligence will be established after the investigation.

A Forest Department official said, "The circumstances surrounding the elephant's death are being investigated. The cause of death and other details will be clear after the necessary examination."

The incident has also raised concerns among wildlife activists over the deaths of wild animals due to suspected electrocution in the state.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey, reacting to the incident on social media platform X, alleged that no responsibility had been fixed for earlier incidents in which an elephant and a tiger were electrocuted.

"How many more wild animals must die before the Forest Department fixes responsibility? We demand an immediate high-level probe and strict action against officials found negligent," Dubey said.

A day before the elephant was found dead, villagers in Sejhari village, under Jagmal panchayat in the Bansagar area, had reported problems caused by a herd of elephants.

According to the reports, the animals approached the village in the evening and damaged crops and mud houses.

Elephant herds have been moving through the forested and hilly areas around Devalond and Bansagar for several years.

Reports indicate that more than a dozen elephants have been roaming in the region, although it has not yet been confirmed whether the elephant found dead in Chandoli was part of this herd.

Villagers gathered at the site after learning about the death.

The Forest Department is investigating the circumstances of the incident, and further details are awaited.