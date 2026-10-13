Indiaskills Registration Window Reopens After Strong Demand From Aspirants

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship reopened the registration window for IndiaSkills Competition 2026–27 until October 19, 2026, following requests from institutions and aspiring participants, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The move follows renewed interest in skill competitions after the exemplary performance of Team India at WorldSkills Competition Shanghai where the contingent secured 10th position globally, the statement from Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

The contingent also won six silver medals and 20 Medallions for Excellence, the ministry said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the competitors at his residence on October 9, 2026, celebrating their achievements and underscoring the role of vocational excellence in national development, the statement added.

Following the interaction, the ministry received numerous requests from institutions and aspiring participants to reopen registrations for IndiaSkills 2026–27.

The eligible aspirants who could not register earlier, can now avail the opportunity to complete their applications on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) by October 19, 2026.

IndiaSkills 2026–27 has already received approximately 4 lakh registrations, the ministry said, adding that the competition, organised under MSDE with the National Skill Development Corporation as implementation partner, covers 63 industry‐relevant skill categories across manufacturing, engineering, construction, digital technologies, creative industries and services.

The competition provides a structured pathway through district or zonal, state, regional and national levels, enabling talented young people to demonstrate their skills, receive expert guidance and progress towards opportunities to represent India at international skill competitions, the statement noted.

The ministry has encouraged state governments, UT administrations, industrial training institutes, polytechnics, colleges, skill training institutions and industry partners to disseminate information about the reopened window and facilitate registrations.

At WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, India's largest-ever contingent of 70 competitors participated across 63 skills. Their performance has brought national attention to the opportunities that skills, specialized training and sustained preparation can create for young Indians.

-IANS

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