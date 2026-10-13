Two Judicial Officers Appointed As Additional Judges Of Madras High Court

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Centre on Tuesday cleared the appointment of two judicial officers as Additional Judges of the Madras High Court, following the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium.

Announcing the decision in a post on X, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that, in exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India and in consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), the President has appointed Dharmalingam Lingeswaran and Balathandayutham Karthikeyan as Additional Judges of the Madras High Court.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, in consultation with Chief Justice of India, the President is pleased to appoint the following 02 Judicial Officers as Additional Judges of the Madras High Court," Meghwal said in his post on X, naming the two judicial officers.

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by CJI Surya Kant, had approved the proposal for the appointment of the two judicial officers as judges of the Madras High Court at its meeting held on May 18.

In a statement issued on May 19, the top court Collegium said it had approved the proposal dated November 4, 2025, for the appointment of six judicial officers as judges of the Madras High Court, including Lingeswaran and Balathandayutham.

The Collegium, comprising the CJI and the senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, makes recommendations for appointments and transfers in the higher judiciary. Appointment of judges in the higher judiciary is a continuous, integrated and collaborative process between the executive and the judiciary. It requires consultation and approval from various constitutional authorities both at the state and Central level.

Only those persons whose names have been recommended by the SC Collegium are appointed as Judges of the High Courts.