India, Cyprus Advance Defence Cooperation With Focus On Maritime Security

India and Cyprus Bolster Naval Cooperation

Bilateral engagements between New Delhi and Nicosia progressed significantly on Tuesday as both nations held discussions focused on strengthening Navy-to-Navy engagement through exchanges between naval leadership, maritime security and domain awareness, search and rescue coordination, joint training, professional exchanges and port calls by Indian naval vessels. The discussions took place between the Indian defence delegation, led by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and Commander of the Cyprus Naval Command Commodore Nicolaos Luca, as the former visited Mari Naval Base.

India's High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish, accompanied the Indian defence delegation during their visit to the naval base. Highlighting the diplomatic interaction, the Indian High Commission in Cyprus posted on X, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, accompanied by High Commissioner Mr Manish and the Indian defence delegation, visited Mari Naval Base and met Commodore Nicolaos Luca, Commander of the Cyprus Naval Command." Elaborating further on the strategic scope, the High Commission stated, "Discussions focused on closer Navy-to-Navy engagement through exchanges between naval leadership, maritime security and domain awareness, search and rescue operation, joint training, professional exchanges and port calls by Indian naval vessels. The engagement advanced discussions on practical naval cooperation under the Roadmap for Bilateral Defence Cooperation (2026-2031), with emphasis on sustained contact between the two navies."

Visit to Cyprus Navy OPV

Continuing the official itinerary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, accompanied by Manish and the Indian defence delegation, visited Commodore Andreas Loannides (P61), the Cyprus Navy's offshore patrol vessel (OPV), at Mari Naval Base, according to the statement released by the Indian High Commission in Cyprus. During their visit, the Indian delegation met the officers and crew and received a briefing from the Cyprus Naval Command. The Indian High Commission in Cyprus stated that the onboard engagement provided an operational perspective on the day's discussions on maritime security, professional exchanges and closer naval cooperation between the two nations.

Tribute and Diplomatic Solidarity

In a solemn ceremony, Singh also laid a wreath at the Makedonitissa Military Cemetery in Nicosia and signed the visitors' book, paying tribute to the Greek and Cypriot servicemen who made the supreme sacrifice in the defence of Cyprus in 1974. Commemorating the tribute on social media, the Indian High Commission in Cyprus stated, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, with High Commissioner Mr Manish and the Indian defence delegation, laid a wreath at the Makedonitissa Military Cemetery, Nicosia, and signed the visitors' book, honouring the Greek and Cypriot servicemen who gave their lives in defence of Cyprus in 1974."

Reaffirming historic diplomatic solidarity, the High Commission added, "India has consistently supported the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Cyprus. Indian soldiers have a long association with the island's security, including General K.S. Thimayya, who led UNFICYP and passed away in Cyprus in 1965."

Deepening Strategic Partnership

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh is on an official visit to Cyprus from October 12 to 13. During his visit, he is holding meetings with his counterparts in the Cypriot Ministry of Defence and calling on Cyprus leadership. Underscoring the broader diplomatic trajectory, the Ministry of Defence mentioned in a statement, "Following the visit of the President of Cyprus to India in May 2026, the India-Cyprus Strategic Partnership has gained further momentum. The Defence Secretary's visit is expected to underscore the shared commitment to deepening and expanding bilateral engagement, particularly in the maritime domain." (ANI)

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