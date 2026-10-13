India, Spain Vow To Deepen Ties In Trade, Defence, Security, Culture

India has underscored the positive momentum characterising its enduring bilateral relationship with Spain while pledging to deepen cooperation across commerce, investment, defence, security, cultural exchanges and tourism.

The reaffirmation of ties was delivered by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George, who participated as the Chief Guest at official celebrations marking Spain's National Day in New Delhi. Detailing the remarks, the MEA stated, "Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at the National Day celebrations of the Kingdom of Spain as Chief Guest. He highlighted the upward trajectory of the longstanding India-Spain partnership, and reaffirmed commitment to strengthen ties across trade and investment, defence and security, culture, tourism and people-to-people connect. He also noted the ongoing celebrations of the Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and AI, marking 70 years of diplomatic relations."

Heightened Defence Cooperation

Bilateral engagement between New Delhi and Madrid has seen heightened activity throughout the Dual Year, particularly within the defence sector. Earlier in the month, the strategic defence partnership was highlighted during a port call by Indian Naval Ship Trishul to Spain, according to an announcement by the Embassy of India in Madrid on October 5, following a visit to the vessel by Ambassador Jayant Khobragade at the Port of Valencia to meet Commanding Officer Captain Charit Kapil.

The Embassy stated on X, "The Ambassador visited INS Trishul at the Port of Valencia during its port call to Spain and met its Commanding Officer, Captain Charit Kapil. A frontline Talwar-class guided-missile stealth frigate commissioned in 2003, INS Trishul combines advanced weapons, sensors and a multi-role helicopter. Its service has included anti-piracy operations, protecting merchant vessels and supporting security."

The diplomatic mission further noted on X, "A highlight of the India-Spain Dual Year of 2026, the port call underscored the growing bilateral defence partnership. Professional interactions and a joint passage exercise between the Indian Navy and Spain's Armada Espanola have contributed to enhancing interoperability and maritime cooperation."

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