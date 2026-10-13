Nigeria: Economic Community Of West African States (Ecowas) Commission And Denmark Kick Off Partnership On Increased Trade And Regional Economic Integration

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The Increased Trade and Regional Economic Integration in Africa (ITREIA) project, which is anchored within the Department of Economic Affairs and Agriculture, aims to strengthen the Commission's capacity and regional coordination to enhance cross-border trade, remove non-tariff barriers, and accelerate market integration across West Africa.

The ITREIA programme directly supports Pillar 3 of the ECOWAS Vision 2050, which focuses on regional interconnectivity and economic integration, and targets three core outcome areas: intra-regional trade growth, reduction of non-tariff barriers and market competitiveness.

In her remarks, Ms. Julie Rosenkilde HANNIBAL, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Denmark to Nigeria, reiterated Denmark's commitment to supporting West Africa's economic integration agenda, noting that robust institutional frameworks and streamlined market access are pivotal drivers of regional stability.

Mr. Kolawole SOFOLA, Director of Trade at the ECOWAS Commission, in his remarks on behalf of the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mr. Dehpue ZUO, appreciated the Danish Government for its partnership and support towards empowering the Commission in its goal of improving economic growth and livelihoods of citizens in West Africa.

Following the formal finalization of the bilateral agreement in August 2026, the kick-off session presented key operational procedures for programme execution. Deliberations covered project governance, financial management protocols, reporting schedules, the recruitment of an inception consultant and the composition of the dedicated Project Implementation Unit (PIU).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).