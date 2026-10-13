Merck Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Rasha Kelej Explains How Mindfulness And Work-Life Fusion Together Create Sustainable Leadership Through Her Newly Established Mentorship And Leadership Platform

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

As part of her newly launched virtual Mentorship and Leadership Platform, "Beyond Power; Leadership, Global Influence and Impact," Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation ( ), has published a new article titled "Why Mindfulness and Work-Life Fusion Are Not Opposites." Through the article, she shares how combining mindfulness with work-life fusion has shaped her leadership journey, enabling her to lead impactful initiatives across continents while remaining connected to her purpose, wellbeing, and long-term vision.

To read the full article and access the platform, visit:



Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) shares,“Many people believe that work-life fusion and mindfulness contradict each other. My experience has shown the opposite. Work-life fusion is not about doing everything at once; it is about integrating work and life around purpose. Mindfulness is what makes that integration sustainable. I have learned that leadership is not ultimately about managing time. It is about managing attention. When we become fully present in every conversation, every decision, and every relationship, we create greater impact while protecting our wellbeing and staying true to our purpose."

In the article, Dr. Kelej explains how mindfulness complements rather than conflicts with work-life fusion. Reflecting on lessons learned throughout her leadership journey, she shares how becoming more intentional with her attention transformed the way she leads across countries, cultures, and time zones. She emphasizes that while work-life fusion enables leaders to align their professional and personal purpose, mindfulness ensures they remain fully present, focused, and effective in every moment.

The article is available through Dr. Rasha Kelej's Mentorship and Leadership Platform, "Beyond Power; Leadership, Global Influence and Impact," through Substack, that has been launched to create an accessible resource designed to inspire, guide, and support future leaders, particularly women and young future leaders in Africa, Asia and Global South Countries. The platform is accessible to all, ensuring that aspiring leaders from diverse backgrounds can access valuable mentorship, leadership insights, and practical guidance.

Link to Dr. Rasha Kelej's Mentorship and Leadership Platform:

The articles can be freely accessed on Dr. Rasha Kelej's website:

The links of the articles can also be accessed on Merck Foundation Website:

The links can also be accessed on the Social Media channels of Dr. Rasha Kelej and Merck Foundation.

Through the Mentorship and Leadership Platform, Dr. Rasha Kelej is committed to sharing her 32 years of knowledge and experience to support and guide aspiring individuals in unlocking their hidden potential, achieving their professional and personal goals, and becoming the leaders of tomorrow.

To learn more about the Dr. Rasha Kelej's journey , visit her Social Media Handles: Instagram ( ), Facebook ( ), X ( ), and YouTube ( ).

And Merck Foundation Social Media Handles: Facebook ( ), Instagram ( ), X ( ) and YouTube ( ).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation.

Contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

Phone: +91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

Email: ...

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