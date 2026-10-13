Nigeria: Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission President Receives Chinese Ambassador To Nigeria, Reaffirms Commitment To Stronger Cooperation

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The President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, H.E. General Birame Diop, on Monday 12 October 2026 received the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Nigeria H.E Yu Dunhai at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters in Abuja, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in support of regional integration, peace, security and sustainable development.

The Chinese Ambassador congratulated the President on his assumption of office and expressed confidence in the new leadership of the Commission, noting that it could open new frontiers for progress, sustainability and deeper regional integration.

He reaffirmed China's commitment to ECOWAS and its Member States, stressing the importance of deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and collaboration based on mutual respect, dignity and tangible outcomes. He also underscored the priority China attaches to its relations with ECOWAS and its commitment to delivering practical benefits to the region.

The Ambassador highlighted the handover of the new ECOWAS Commission headquarters building as a significant demonstration of China's support for regional integration, sustainability and development in West Africa.

Ambassador Dunhai also noted the progress associated with China's zero-tariff policy for African exports, noting the opportunities such measures present for expanding trade, strengthening economic ties and supporting development across the continent.

In his remarks, President Diop described China as a reliable and dependable partner of Africa, commending its longstanding engagement with the continent and its approach to cooperation based on respect for the sovereignty and political choices of partner countries.

He recalled China's support for African countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during the lockdown period, and cited the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) as an important platform for advancing Africa's development and modernization.

Looking ahead, General Diop called for expanded cooperation in key sectors, including education, infrastructure, security, digitalization and agriculture. He emphasized the need to focus on practical, achievable initiatives with measurable outcomes that directly improve the lives of citizens and support ECOWAS in fulfilling its regional mandate.

He noted that the people of West Africa, particularly its young population, are enthusiastic, resilient and eager to learn, underscoring the importance of partnerships that create opportunities, build capacity and promote inclusive development.

On regional security, the President urged China to explore additional avenues of support for ECOWAS and its Member States in addressing terrorism and other security challenges. Such assistance, he noted, could include equipment, technical expertise and capacity-building support.

“Without peace, we cannot have development,” he stressed, underscoring the need for sustained collaboration to strengthen regional stability and create the conditions necessary for economic growth and social progress.

President Diop reiterated that his vision for ECOWAS is to restore trust, accelerate regional integration and prioritize concrete actions that are straightforward to implement but capable of delivering significant and lasting benefits to citizens.

Both sides expressed their commitment to exploring further opportunities for cooperation, with a shared focus on translating longstanding relations into practical initiatives that advance peace, prosperity and sustainable development in West Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).