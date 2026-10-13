Malawi Champions Human Rights Gains At African Summit

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Government of Malawi has highlighted progress in expanding access to justice, strengthening legal identity, promoting gender equality and protecting human rights, while calling for greater continental solidarity and resource mobilisation to address persistent water sustainability challenges.

The milestones were presented by the Chief State Advocate in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Duncan Zikagwa, during the 89th Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights in Dakar, Senegal. The session opened yesterday and will run up to October 22, 2026.

Presenting Malawi's statement on the human rights situation, Zikagwa reaffirmed government's commitment to democratic governance, the rule of law and the protection of fundamental rights through the Constitution and national legislation.

On water sustainability, Zikagwa said nearly 89 percent of the population had access to improved drinking water services through initiatives such as the National Water and Sanitation Project and the Malawi Watershed Services Improvement Project.

However, he acknowledged that sanitation gaps and climate change-related water stress remained major challenges. He, therefore, called for strengthened continental solidarity and resource mobilisation to make sustainable access to water a reality for all Africans.

Zikagwa, from the Human Rights Section in the ministry, also highlighted progress in civil registration, noting that more than 3.5 million children had been registered out of an estimated 7.5 million eligible children as of July 2026.

“Birth registration is essential to securing children's rights to a name and nationality, while improving access to education, healthcare and social protection" he noted.

Zikagwa also outlined the government's broader efforts to ensure that everyone can easily access a legal identity through the Nzika Digital ID wallet, launched on September 16, 2026, and the removal of expiry dates from national identity cards.

On access to justice, Zikagwa highlighted the role of the Malawi Legal Aid Bureau in extending justice services to underserved communities through the establishment of new district offices, recruitment and capacity-building initiatives.

He said government has also taken steps towards institutionalising the Judicial Service Commission and that its composition meets the required statutory threshold of 40/60.

“The Bureau had conducted 39 awareness campaigns and 41 legal aid clinics to improve legal literacy, particularly in rural areas,” he said, while adding that partnerships with stakeholders in the justice sector has helped expand pro bono services, protect survivors of gender-based violence and advance children's rights.

On gender equality, Zikagwa said Malawi continued to implement the Gender Equality Act through the Gender Equality Act Implementation and Monitoring Plan 2025–2030. The plan which is focusing on eliminating sex discrimination, preventing sexual harassment, promoting equal opportunities and strengthening gender representation.

Zikagwa reaffirmed the Commission of Malawi's commitment to the African Charter and its engagement with the Commission, saying the country has taken steps towards conducting stakeholder consultations to validate its periodic reports under the African Charter and Maputo Protocol before submission.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Justice, Malawi.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Justice, Malawi" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo