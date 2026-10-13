Kenya, Nigeria Strengthen Defence Partnership Through Strategic Military Education

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Professional military education remains a vital pillar of defence diplomacy, strengthening military partnerships, enhancing strategic cooperation and building collective capacity to address evolving security threats across Africa.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) hosted a 46-member delegation from the Nigerian Staff College on a study visit aimed at advancing professional military knowledge, strengthening institutional ties and deepening bilateral defence cooperation between Kenya and Nigeria.

Led by Brigadier General Murtala Mohammed, the delegation paid a courtesy call on the Assistant Chief of the Defence Forces responsible for Operations, Plans, Doctrine and Training, Major General Fredrick Leuria at Defence Headquarters in Nairobi. Discussions focused on shared security interests, professional military development and opportunities for enhanced cooperation between the two defence institutions.

Welcoming the delegation, Colonel Musyoki of Defence Headquarters, emphasised the importance of sustained military engagements in promoting knowledge exchange, institutional learning and professional excellence.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on Kenya's national security environment and the KDF's role in safeguarding national interests and contributing to regional peace and stability.

The briefing examined emerging and persistent security threats, including terrorism, transnational organised crime, cross-border insecurity and regional instability, highlighting the importance of intelligence-sharing, inter-agency coordination and integrated security responses.

The engagement also provided a platform for exchanging perspectives on military leadership, doctrine, strategic planning and approaches to complex security challenges.

The visit reinforced the longstanding value of military education as an instrument of defence diplomacy, strengthening Kenya–Nigeria military relations while advancing professional competence, strategic partnerships and collective security across the African continent.

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