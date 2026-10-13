Abzer DMCC And Tamara Collaborate On Flexible Payment Options For UAE Businesses
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Abzer DMCC has announced a collaboration with Tamara to support Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment capabilities for businesses in the United Arab Emirates. The collaboration brings together Tamara's BNPL offering and Abzer's digital payment and invoicing platforms, supporting the integration of additional payment options into business payment workflows.
Adapting to Changing Digital Payment Needs
As businesses expand their digital operations, payment flexibility has become one of several considerations in designing customer payment experiences. Companies across retail, services, and other sectors may need to accommodate different payment preferences while maintaining clear billing and payment processes.
Buy Now, Pay Later services allow eligible customers to split the cost of qualifying purchases into scheduled payments, subject to the provider's terms and eligibility requirements. For participating businesses, this can provide an additional payment method alongside other available options.
The Abzer–Tamara collaboration is intended to connect these capabilities with digital payment and invoicing workflows for businesses in the UAE. Availability will depend on the relevant integration arrangements, merchant eligibility, and applicable provider conditions.
Connecting Payments With Business Operations
Abzer DMCC develops enterprise technology solutions across digital payments, invoicing, revenue lifecycle management, and subscription management. Its platforms support businesses in managing billing and payment-related activities through digital workflows.
Connecting payment capabilities with invoicing systems can help businesses organize customer transactions and related financial information within their broader operational processes. Depending on the business setup, payment workflows may also involve invoice tracking, reconciliation, reporting, and customer communication.
The collaboration with Tamara adds another dimension to the payment capabilities that can be considered within Abzer's digital payment and invoicing environment. The specific services available to a merchant will depend on the implementation and the terms established by the relevant providers.
Supporting the Development of Digital Commerce in the UAE
The UAE's business environment includes companies with different transaction models, customer groups, and payment requirements. Some businesses primarily collect payments through online checkout, while others use invoices, payment links, or integrated payment systems.
As digital commerce develops, businesses may evaluate payment options based on customer needs, operational requirements, and the nature of the transactions they process. Any new payment method also requires consideration of eligibility, settlement processes, reconciliation, and applicable terms.
The Abzer and Tamara collaboration reflects the continued development of digital payment options available to businesses in the UAE.
About Abzer DMCC
Founded in 2015, Abzer DMCC is a Dubai-based enterprise technology company providing digital platforms and solutions for payments, invoicing, revenue management, subscription management, and other business operations.
For more information, visit
Adapting to Changing Digital Payment Needs
As businesses expand their digital operations, payment flexibility has become one of several considerations in designing customer payment experiences. Companies across retail, services, and other sectors may need to accommodate different payment preferences while maintaining clear billing and payment processes.
Buy Now, Pay Later services allow eligible customers to split the cost of qualifying purchases into scheduled payments, subject to the provider's terms and eligibility requirements. For participating businesses, this can provide an additional payment method alongside other available options.
The Abzer–Tamara collaboration is intended to connect these capabilities with digital payment and invoicing workflows for businesses in the UAE. Availability will depend on the relevant integration arrangements, merchant eligibility, and applicable provider conditions.
Connecting Payments With Business Operations
Abzer DMCC develops enterprise technology solutions across digital payments, invoicing, revenue lifecycle management, and subscription management. Its platforms support businesses in managing billing and payment-related activities through digital workflows.
Connecting payment capabilities with invoicing systems can help businesses organize customer transactions and related financial information within their broader operational processes. Depending on the business setup, payment workflows may also involve invoice tracking, reconciliation, reporting, and customer communication.
The collaboration with Tamara adds another dimension to the payment capabilities that can be considered within Abzer's digital payment and invoicing environment. The specific services available to a merchant will depend on the implementation and the terms established by the relevant providers.
Supporting the Development of Digital Commerce in the UAE
The UAE's business environment includes companies with different transaction models, customer groups, and payment requirements. Some businesses primarily collect payments through online checkout, while others use invoices, payment links, or integrated payment systems.
As digital commerce develops, businesses may evaluate payment options based on customer needs, operational requirements, and the nature of the transactions they process. Any new payment method also requires consideration of eligibility, settlement processes, reconciliation, and applicable terms.
The Abzer and Tamara collaboration reflects the continued development of digital payment options available to businesses in the UAE.
About Abzer DMCC
Founded in 2015, Abzer DMCC is a Dubai-based enterprise technology company providing digital platforms and solutions for payments, invoicing, revenue management, subscription management, and other business operations.
For more information, visit
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