Digitalconfex To Host 8Th DMAT Confex 2026 In Singapore, Focusing On Agentic AI And The Future Of Marketing
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Singapore, December 2026 - DigitalConfex will host the 8th Digital Marketing, Advertising & Technology Confex 2026 (DMAT Confex 2026) on 5 December 2026 in Singapore, bringing together marketing leaders, technology professionals, advertising experts and business decision-makers to explore the growing impact of artificial intelligence on the marketing industry.
Organised around the theme“Beyond Automation: Building the Agentic Marketing Enterprise,” DMAT Confex 2026 will examine how organisations are moving beyond conventional automation towards intelligent AI systems capable of supporting decision-making, executing tasks and optimising business processes. The conference will explore the practical applications of Agentic AI, Generative AI and marketing technology (MarTech) in customer engagement, advertising, content creation and business growth.
Eighth Edition to Bring Together Global Industry Leaders
With seven previous editions across Dubai, Malaysia and Singapore, DMAT Confex continues to provide a platform for professionals to exchange industry knowledge, explore emerging technologies and build business connections.
The 2026 edition is expected to welcome more than 200 global leaders and professionals, feature over 40 expert speakers and attract participation connected to more than 72 countries.
The conference is designed for chief marketing officers, marketing and advertising professionals, agency leaders, technology executives, AI and MarTech specialists, founders, entrepreneurs, product leaders and other professionals involved in digital transformation and business innovation.
Key Conference Topics: Agentic AI, AI Discovery and MarTech Innovation
A major focus of DMAT Confex 2026 will be the transition towards agentic marketing, where AI systems can coordinate workflows, support customer journeys and contribute to business outcomes with appropriate human oversight. Sessions will explore multi-agent systems, autonomous growth engines and effective human-AI collaboration.
The programme will also examine how consumers discover brands and products in an AI-driven environment. Topics will include AI Search, conversational discovery, Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), zero-click journeys, AI shopping agents and Commerce Media.
Customer experience and marketing intelligence will form another important part of the agenda, with discussions covering hyper-personalisation, predictive marketing, AI analytics, customer data platforms, Revenue AI and conversational commerce.
The creative and advertising tracks will explore the changing role of Generative AI in marketing. Discussions will include AI-powered content studios, video production, digital humans, synthetic influencers, brand differentiation and brand safety.
Under the Advertising 2030 theme, industry experts will examine autonomous media buying, Programmatic 3.0, Retail Media Networks, AI creative optimisation, contextual advertising, cookieless advertising and AI-powered attribution.
Building Responsible and AI-Native Marketing Organisations
As businesses expand their use of artificial intelligence, DMAT Confex 2026 will address the organisational changes and governance frameworks needed to support responsible adoption.
Sessions will explore AI governance, responsible AI, regulatory developments across the Asia-Pacific region, measuring AI return on investment, workforce transformation and the evolving relationship between human expertise and intelligent systems.
The MarTech and Innovation track will focus on AI-native MarTech stacks, emerging technologies and new approaches to digital business. The event will also feature a Startup Pitch Session, offering emerging innovators an opportunity to present their solutions and ideas to an industry audience.
Keynotes, Networking and Industry Recognition
The conference programme will include keynote presentations, expert panel discussions, fireside conversations, networking sessions, an innovation exhibition and the Startup Pitch Session. The event will also feature the DMAT Excellence Awards, recognising achievements and contributions across the digital marketing, advertising and technology landscape.
Networking will be an integral part of the event through Who's Who: Meet & Mingle, networking breaks, a networking lunch and exhibition interactions. These activities will create opportunities for attendees to exchange ideas and establish connections with industry professionals from Singapore, across APAC and international markets.
DIGI Magazine Vol. 7 to Launch at DMAT Confex 2026
The event will also mark the launch of DIGI Magazine Vol. 7, featuring exclusive interviews with CEOs and founders, emerging startup stories, brand features, industry reports and expert perspectives on developments shaping marketing and technology.
The publication will complement the conference by highlighting business innovation, leadership insights and emerging opportunities across the digital ecosystem.
A Platform for the Future of Marketing and Technology
As artificial intelligence continues to influence customer engagement, advertising, creative production and business operations, DMAT Confex 2026 aims to help industry professionals understand the opportunities and challenges associated with increasingly autonomous marketing systems.
By bringing together global experts, business leaders, technology innovators and marketing professionals, DigitalConfex aims to create a platform for knowledge exchange, industry collaboration and meaningful business connections.
Professionals interested in attending, speaking, sponsoring, exhibiting or partnering with the event can find further information through the official DigitalConfex website.
Event: 8th Digital Marketing, Advertising & Technology Confex 2026 (DMAT Confex 2026)
Date: 5 December 2026
Location: Singapore
Theme: Beyond Automation: Building the Agentic Marketing Enterprise
Official Website:
Event Details: digital-marketing-advertising-technology-conference/
Organised around the theme“Beyond Automation: Building the Agentic Marketing Enterprise,” DMAT Confex 2026 will examine how organisations are moving beyond conventional automation towards intelligent AI systems capable of supporting decision-making, executing tasks and optimising business processes. The conference will explore the practical applications of Agentic AI, Generative AI and marketing technology (MarTech) in customer engagement, advertising, content creation and business growth.
Eighth Edition to Bring Together Global Industry Leaders
With seven previous editions across Dubai, Malaysia and Singapore, DMAT Confex continues to provide a platform for professionals to exchange industry knowledge, explore emerging technologies and build business connections.
The 2026 edition is expected to welcome more than 200 global leaders and professionals, feature over 40 expert speakers and attract participation connected to more than 72 countries.
The conference is designed for chief marketing officers, marketing and advertising professionals, agency leaders, technology executives, AI and MarTech specialists, founders, entrepreneurs, product leaders and other professionals involved in digital transformation and business innovation.
Key Conference Topics: Agentic AI, AI Discovery and MarTech Innovation
A major focus of DMAT Confex 2026 will be the transition towards agentic marketing, where AI systems can coordinate workflows, support customer journeys and contribute to business outcomes with appropriate human oversight. Sessions will explore multi-agent systems, autonomous growth engines and effective human-AI collaboration.
The programme will also examine how consumers discover brands and products in an AI-driven environment. Topics will include AI Search, conversational discovery, Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), zero-click journeys, AI shopping agents and Commerce Media.
Customer experience and marketing intelligence will form another important part of the agenda, with discussions covering hyper-personalisation, predictive marketing, AI analytics, customer data platforms, Revenue AI and conversational commerce.
The creative and advertising tracks will explore the changing role of Generative AI in marketing. Discussions will include AI-powered content studios, video production, digital humans, synthetic influencers, brand differentiation and brand safety.
Under the Advertising 2030 theme, industry experts will examine autonomous media buying, Programmatic 3.0, Retail Media Networks, AI creative optimisation, contextual advertising, cookieless advertising and AI-powered attribution.
Building Responsible and AI-Native Marketing Organisations
As businesses expand their use of artificial intelligence, DMAT Confex 2026 will address the organisational changes and governance frameworks needed to support responsible adoption.
Sessions will explore AI governance, responsible AI, regulatory developments across the Asia-Pacific region, measuring AI return on investment, workforce transformation and the evolving relationship between human expertise and intelligent systems.
The MarTech and Innovation track will focus on AI-native MarTech stacks, emerging technologies and new approaches to digital business. The event will also feature a Startup Pitch Session, offering emerging innovators an opportunity to present their solutions and ideas to an industry audience.
Keynotes, Networking and Industry Recognition
The conference programme will include keynote presentations, expert panel discussions, fireside conversations, networking sessions, an innovation exhibition and the Startup Pitch Session. The event will also feature the DMAT Excellence Awards, recognising achievements and contributions across the digital marketing, advertising and technology landscape.
Networking will be an integral part of the event through Who's Who: Meet & Mingle, networking breaks, a networking lunch and exhibition interactions. These activities will create opportunities for attendees to exchange ideas and establish connections with industry professionals from Singapore, across APAC and international markets.
DIGI Magazine Vol. 7 to Launch at DMAT Confex 2026
The event will also mark the launch of DIGI Magazine Vol. 7, featuring exclusive interviews with CEOs and founders, emerging startup stories, brand features, industry reports and expert perspectives on developments shaping marketing and technology.
The publication will complement the conference by highlighting business innovation, leadership insights and emerging opportunities across the digital ecosystem.
A Platform for the Future of Marketing and Technology
As artificial intelligence continues to influence customer engagement, advertising, creative production and business operations, DMAT Confex 2026 aims to help industry professionals understand the opportunities and challenges associated with increasingly autonomous marketing systems.
By bringing together global experts, business leaders, technology innovators and marketing professionals, DigitalConfex aims to create a platform for knowledge exchange, industry collaboration and meaningful business connections.
Professionals interested in attending, speaking, sponsoring, exhibiting or partnering with the event can find further information through the official DigitalConfex website.
Event: 8th Digital Marketing, Advertising & Technology Confex 2026 (DMAT Confex 2026)
Date: 5 December 2026
Location: Singapore
Theme: Beyond Automation: Building the Agentic Marketing Enterprise
Official Website:
Event Details: digital-marketing-advertising-technology-conference/
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