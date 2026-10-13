25 Questions Customers Ask Before Hiring - Should Prices Be On Website?

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 10, 2026 12:00 am - Only 31% of HVAC contractors post prices online, yet 70% of homeowners say they're more likely to call one that does. So why are so many service businesses still hiding the one number every customer actually wants?

Key Takeaways

- Service business owners should publish a real price range built from past invoices, not a single flat number, for any job that does not require an on-site look first

- Most homeowners say they are more likely to call a contractor who shows pricing upfront, yet only a small share of HVAC companies actually list any price online, leaving an open opportunity for businesses willing to be transparent

- Price is just the first of 25 questions customers search before they hire someone, and the categories behind each one are broken down below

- Contractors who publish real pricing have reported online closing rates far higher than the rates typical of leads shared among several competing companies

- A good pricing page needs more than a number; it needs context, real job examples, and a clear list of what is included in the price

Searching for a plumber, roofer, or HVAC company usually starts with one question: how much is this going to cost? Service business owners who avoid answering that question on their website are losing ground to competitors willing to be upfront. The answer, based on patterns across the home service industry, is consistent: publish a real price range for every job that can be estimated from past work, and skip a flat number only when the job truly needs an in-person look first.

Yes, Publish Real Price Ranges

The instinct to hide pricing usually comes from fear. Owners worry that a posted number will scare off cheaper-minded shoppers or hand ammunition to competitors. Neither fear holds up well against what homeowners actually do when they search for help.

A price range pulled from a business's own recent invoices works differently than a single number. It tells a visitor whether their project is a modest repair or a major investment, without locking the business into a rigid quote before anyone has seen the job site. For custom work like a full remodel or storm restoration, a flat range can mislead more than it helps, which calls for a different approach covered later.

The bigger risk sits on the other side of the decision. When a website offers no pricing information at all, visitors often assume the worst: that the service is out of budget, or that a call will turn into a pushy sales pitch. Many simply click away and find a competitor who answered the question for them. Publishing a range, even a wide one, keeps a business in the conversation instead of out of it.

Why Homeowners Want Upfront Pricing

Survey data on this topic points in one clear direction, even as the exact numbers shift slightly year to year. Homeowners want to know roughly what they are looking at before they ever pick up the phone, and businesses that give them that information get more calls as a result.

65% More Likely to Call a Roofer With Pricing, Down From 78%

The 2026 Roofing Contractor homeowner survey, conducted with research partner Owens Corning, found that 65% of homeowners said they are more likely to contact a roofer who shows upfront pricing or online estimates. That figure has moved down somewhat from prior years, but it still represents a strong majority of buyers favoring transparency. The same survey found that most homeowners collect three quotes before deciding, and only a small fraction accept the very first one offered, meaning a competitor's price is coming regardless of whether a given business shares its own.

70% More Likely to Call an HVAC Company With Pricing

An ACHR News and myCLEARopinion study found an even stronger reaction in the HVAC space: 70% of homeowners said they are more likely to call a company that is open about pricing. Only 2% said posted pricing made them less likely to call, while the remainder said it made no real difference either way. That split should ease the worry that transparency drives buyers off. The far more common outcome is the opposite.

Only 31% of HVAC Contractors List Prices Online

Despite that clear preference, the same ACHR study found only 31% of HVAC contractors list any pricing online at all. That gap between what buyers want and what businesses provide is where the opportunity sits. Seven in ten homeowners are asking for a number, and roughly two out of three HVAC companies are not giving them one.

What a Good Pricing Page Includes

Posting a number is only the start. A pricing page that actually helps a visitor decide to call needs enough context to make the range believable and useful.

Real Low and High From Recent Invoices

The strongest ranges come from a business's own closed jobs, not a national average pulled from a cost-estimate website. Pulling the last 20 to 30 invoices for a given service, then using the real low and high from that set, grounds the number in work actually performed in that specific market. National averages tend to miss local labor rates, material costs, and permit fees, and a visitor has no way to know whether that borrowed number applies to their situation.

A complete pricing page typically includes four elements:

- The range itself, drawn from actual closed invoices rather than industry averages

- Three or four plain factors that explain what pushes a job toward the low or high end

- Two real job examples, one near each end of the range, with a short note on why each landed where it did

- A clear list of what the price includes, such as permits, haul-away, or warranty coverage

Typical 2026 Price Ranges by Service

Ranges vary widely by market and by the specifics of the job, but a few commonly cited 2026 figures give a sense of scale. A diagnostic or service call often runs $89 to $150, frequently credited toward the repair if the customer moves forward. A tank water heater installation typically falls between $1,500 and $3,500, with venting changes and code upgrades pushing costs toward the higher end. An electrical panel upgrade to 200 amps generally runs $2,000 to $4,500, with meter relocation as the biggest swing factor. A full HVAC system replacement often lands between $7,000 and $16,000, depending on tonnage and ductwork condition. An asphalt shingle roof replacement on an average home typically falls between $9,000 and $20,000, with size, pitch, and decking condition determining where a specific job lands.

None of these figures amounts to a quote. Each one simply gives a homeowner enough information to decide whether to keep reading or move on to the next item on their list.

Results Contractors See After Publishing Prices

Numbers on a page are only useful if they change behavior, and the available results suggest they do. Businesses that let visitors see real pricing before calling tend to close a noticeably higher share of those leads than businesses relying on shared or purchased lead lists.

65% Online Closing Rate for One Denver Company

Several HVAC companies that put pricing online saw results worth noting. Sunshine Home Services in Denver lets website visitors select a home size and choose among good, better, or best system tiers, and the company's co-owner reported an online closing rate of about 65%. Jay's Heating, Air and Plumbing in North Carolina reported a 55% closing rate on leads that came through its online pricing tool. Both figures come from leads that already saw a price range before reaching out, which likely explains why those conversations close more often.

Shared Leads Close at Just 13% to 20%

The contrast becomes clearer against shared leads, the kind sold to several competing companies at once. Businesses working those leads typically close somewhere between 13% and 20% of them. The gap between that range and the 55-to-65% figures above is not a difference in sales skill. It reflects who shows up to the call already having decided the price is acceptable, versus a cold lead still comparing options from scratch.

The 25 Pre-Purchase Questions to Answer

Price is the first question a customer searches, but it is far from the only one. Building out answers to the full set of pre-purchase questions turns a website into a resource a buyer actually relies on, rather than a brochure they skim past.

Cost Questions

- How much does the job cost in a given area?

- Why do three quotes for the same job sometimes come in thousands of dollars apart?

- What does a service call fee cover, and is it credited toward the repair?

- Is financing available, and what does a typical monthly payment look like?

- Will homeowners insurance cover this, and what will the homeowner pay out of pocket?

Do I Need It Questions

- Should the system be repaired or replaced, and what rule decides that?

- How much longer will the current roof, furnace, or water heater last?

- What happens if the repair is put off for six months?

- Can a homeowner do this themselves, and where do people typically get hurt or fail inspection trying?

- Is the cheaper option actually good enough, compared honestly against better and best choices?

Timing, Permits and Trust Questions

- How soon can work start?

- How long does the job take, and can residents stay in the home during it?

- Is a permit required, who pulls it, and how long does that take?

- What time of year works best for this kind of project?

- What happens when something breaks late at night or on a weekend?

- Is the company licensed and insured, and how can a homeowner verify that directly?

- Who shows up to do the work: employees or subcontractors?

- What does the warranty cover, and what voids it?

- What does the estimate visit actually involve, and how long does it take?

- What are the warning signs of a bad contractor quote?

What If Questions

- What happens if the crew finds more damage once the job is opened up?

- What if the final cost goes over the original estimate?

- What recourse does a homeowner have if they are unhappy with the finished work?

- How do payments and deposits typically work?

- Between two common brands or materials, which one does the company actually install in its own home?

Treating each of these 25 questions as its own page, rather than burying the answers in a general FAQ, gives search engines and AI-powered answer tools something specific to quote back to a searcher. A vague "call for a free estimate" line offers nothing for either to work with, while a clear, numeric answer does. Whitespark's 2026 Local Search Ranking Factors survey ranks a dedicated page for each service as the number one most influential element for organic signals, and BrightLocal's 2026 Local Consumer Review Survey found that 45% of consumers had asked a generative AI tool for a local business recommendation in the past year, up from 6% the year before.

Transparent Pricing Builds Trust and Better Leads

Publishing a price range does more than satisfy curiosity. It signals to a potential customer that a business is confident enough in its work and its process to put real numbers in front of strangers, rather than making everyone call in just to find out if they can afford the service.

That confidence tends to pay off in lead quality as much as lead volume. A visitor who reads a range, understands what drives it, and still reaches out has already cleared the biggest objection before the phone even rings. That shorter, more informed conversation is easier to close and far less likely to end in a no.

For service businesses still on the fence, the safest first step is small: pick the single most-requested service, pull the real numbers from recent invoices, and publish one range page. Watching how many calls open with "I saw your pricing page" over the following weeks tends to answer the remaining doubts better than any amount of worrying about it. For the full answer to should I put prices on my website, including sample ranges and the 25 pages to build after it, see the Profit Acuity guide.