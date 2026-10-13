The IMARCS Foundation Releases Free Marine Science Curriculum In Five Languages

MENAFN - GetNews)""I grew up homeschooled, so I know how much a good, ready-to-use resource means to the parents and teachers doing the work," said Michael Maddox, B.Sc., President of the IMARCS Foundation. "I'm grateful the Foundation is able to provide free resources that help the next generation learn about the ocean and how to take care of it.""Ready-to-teach units on coral reefs, giant clams, and clownfish are free to download in English, Japanese, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, and Thai, with more on the way

CONROE, Texas - October 13, 2026 - The IMARCS Foundation, a U.S. 501(c)(3) marine science nonprofit, has released a free marine science curriculum for classrooms and families, now available in English, Japanese, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, and Thai at imarcs/curriculum

The first two units, "Coral Reefs, Giant Clams, and Responsible Stewardship" and "Clownfish, Sea Anemones, and Responsible Stewardship," are written for grades 5 to 8 and each runs in a single 45 to 60 minute class period. Every unit includes a teacher overview, student reading, worksheet, and full answer key, and needs nothing beyond a printout and a pencil. The units are free to download and free to copy for classroom use.

Each unit comes in two editions with identical science. The English and Spanish standard editions include a verified NGSS crosswalk for U.S. classrooms. The Christian school edition sets Scripture alongside the science and grounds stewardship in Genesis 2:15.

"I grew up homeschooled, so I know how much a good, ready-to-use resource means to the parents and teachers doing the work," said Michael Maddox, B.Sc., President of the IMARCS Foundation. "I'm grateful the Foundation is able to provide free resources that help the next generation learn about the ocean and how to take care of it."

The Foundation will add new free units regularly. Teachers and parents can request specific topics or a custom unit through the request form on the curriculum page.

The Foundation also operates a reef resident adoption program for its animals at the IMARCS facility in Japan, through which Family and Classroom participants receive monthly coloring pages and worksheets.

The full release is available at

About the IMARCS Foundation

The IMARCS Foundation is a U.S. 501(c)(3) marine science nonprofit focused on giant clams, coral reefs, mangroves, and ocean chemistry, with a research and education facility in Japan.