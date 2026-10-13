Surplus Record Data Shows Circuit Breakers, AC Motors And Transformers Lead The Used Industrial Equipment Market In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)"Top used industrial equipment categories by listing volume on Surplus Record, 2026. Source: Surplus Record listing data."Surplus Record, an industrial equipment marketplace operating since 1924, reviewed nearly 200,000 listings from more than 1,200 dealers and found electrical power equipment leads the secondary market. The company is also expanding its library of equipment buying guides.

Chicago, IL - October 13, 2026 - Surplus Record (surplusrecord ), a family-owned marketplace for used and surplus industrial equipment, has released an analysis of current inventory on its platform. The review covers 197,747 active listings from 1,221 dealers across 1,889 equipment categories and shows electrical power equipment accounting for the largest share of supply in the used industrial equipment market.

The largest categories by listing volume were:



Circuit breakers and breaker parts: more than 18,000 listings across breaker categories

AC electric motors: more than 9,800 squirrel cage motor listings

Centrifugal pumps: 4,978 listings

Three-phase transformers, including padmount units: more than 7,500 listings CNC machining centers and CNC lathes: more than 5,900 listings combined



"Electrical gear has become the backbone of the secondary market," said Tommy Scanlan, President of Surplus Record. "With lead times on new transformers and switchgear still extended, plants and contractors are turning to the used market to keep projects moving."

The analysis also identified several high-volume categories where buyers have limited independent guidance, including mechanical stamping presses, coil handling equipment, variable frequency drives and industrial gearboxes. Surplus Record plans to add buying guides for these categories.

About Surplus Record

Surplus Record is a family-owned marketplace for used and surplus industrial machinery, electrical equipment and machine tools, founded in 1924 and based in Chicago. The company publishes a monthly print directory and operates surplusrecord, where buyers can search inventory from more than 1,200 equipment dealers. Its mission is to connect industrial buyers and sellers with accurate, searchable equipment listings.