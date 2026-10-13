Restore Suite Brings The Sauna And Cold Plunge Recovery Routine Home For U.S. Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews)"Restore Suite 4-person outdoor infrared sauna in Canadian hemlock with a tempered glass door."The Dallas-based online retailer offers infrared, traditional and portable saunas, cold plunge tubs and red light therapy devices, from portable ice baths to 4-person infrared saunas.

Dallas, Texas, United States - October 13, 2026 - Restore Suite, a U.S. online retailer of home saunas and cold plunge tubs, helps people build a complete recovery space at home. The catalog is built around contrast therapy, the routine of alternating time in a sauna with a cold plunge.

The lineup covers indoor and outdoor infrared saunas, traditional and barrel saunas, portable saunas and infrared sauna blankets, cold plunge tubs, water chillers and sauna heaters, with red light therapy panels to round out a recovery routine. Options run from portable setups for apartments and spare rooms to full-size outdoor saunas for the backyard.

Sized for how households actually use them

Most home sauna buyers start with one question: how many people will use it at once? Restore Suite organizes its saunas by capacity, heat type, wood and setting, from compact 1-person units for a spare corner to 4-person infrared saunas for couples and families who want to use the sauna together, in both indoor and outdoor models.

On the cold side, the catalog runs from foldable portable plunge tubs to chiller-compatible tubs and standalone water chillers. That lets buyers start with a simple cold plunge and upgrade later.

"Most people we talk to have tried a sauna at the gym or a cold plunge at a recovery studio, and they want that routine at home without guessing at what to buy," said a spokesperson for Restore Suite. "Our job is to make that decision clearer: real specs, real prices, and options sized for the space and the people who will use it."

Research first, then buy

Home saunas and cold plunges are large purchases that buyers often research for weeks. Restore Suite publishes free buying guides on its site, covering topics such as sauna sizing, hemlock versus cedar construction, cold plunge tub dimensions, and where a sauna can be installed at home.

Orders ship directly from U.S. manufacturer and distributor warehouses to the 48 contiguous states and Washington, DC. Larger items travel by scheduled freight delivery. The company's support team replies to customer questions within one business day.

Restore Suite plans to add more sauna and cold plunge brands to its catalog in the coming weeks.

About Restore Suite

Restore Suite is a U.S. online retailer of home recovery equipment, specializing in saunas and cold plunge tubs, based in Dallas, Texas. Launched in 2026, the company's mission is to help homeowners build a complete contrast therapy setup, pairing heat and cold in one routine, with products for spaces from a spare bedroom to a backyard.

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