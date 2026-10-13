Is A Reverse Mortgage A Good Idea? Broker Lists Six Yes Cases And Five No Cases

MENAFN - GetNews) An independent broker sets out the six situations where a reverse mortgage works, the five where it does not, and how a homeowner can tell which one is theirs.

HAMILTON, Ontario - October 13, 2026 - Is a reverse mortgage a good idea? An independent Ontario mortgage broker has published a direct answer for homeowners aged 55 and over, in the form of six situations where it works and five where it does not.

A reverse mortgage tends to be a good idea for homeowners aged 55 and older who plan to stay in the home for years and need the monthly pressure to stop. It tends to be a poor idea for a planned sale within a couple of years, where one-time set-up costs plus an early repayment charge usually make another route cheaper. The guide puts both cases in detail rather than hedging.

Three things it brings to the decision that the advertising does not:

"It depends is the true answer and it is no use at all to someone trying to decide. So I wrote down the six times I say yes and the five times I say no, and people can find themselves on the list," said Richard Hopkins, Mortgage Broker, licence M16000896.

The amounts are larger than most people assume. The share of a home's value available rises with the borrower's age, from a lower band in the mid-fifties toward the market's top tier for borrowers in their seventies. Homeowners who dismissed the idea on a guess about the amount are frequently wrong by a wide margin.

The growth of the balance is calmer than the fear. The guide cites the average balance as a share of home value in Canada's only audited reverse mortgage pool, which is a published figure rather than an estimate, and it is well below what most people picture when they imagine a balance compounding for years.

Scale. Roughly 60,000 Canadian households hold a reverse mortgage, borrowing billions in total, with new borrowing growing quickly. Whatever else it is, this is not a fringe product.

The guide is equally direct about the no cases, which include the planned near-term sale, a homeowner whose real problem is a short-term cash gap that a cheaper product would solve, and situations where a conventional refinance or a home equity line of credit would cost less and the homeowner can actually qualify for one.

Reverse mortgages let Canadian homeowners aged 55 and over borrow against their home with no required monthly mortgage payments, repaid when the home is sold, when the owners move out, or after the last borrower passes away. The homeowner stays on title and keeps ownership, and can never owe more than the home is worth when it is sold, provided the terms of the mortgage are kept.

The guide is written by Richard Hopkins, a Mortgage Broker (licence M16000896) with Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial, an independent Ontario brokerage licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (brokerage licence #11711). It is free to read at:

About Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial

Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial is an independent mortgage brokerage in Hamilton, Ontario, licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (brokerage licence #11711) and in business since 1999. More than 1,200 Ontario families have arranged a mortgage through the brokerage. Independently Owned and Operated. Richard Hopkins, Mortgage Broker (licence M16000896), leads its reverse mortgage practice.