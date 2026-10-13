Time Tracking For Consultants Leaves The Per-Seat Bill Behind With Wrap

MENAFN - GetNews)"Wrap brand illustration"Time tracking for consultants gets team-based monthly plans from Wrap, with USD pricing based on active membership rather than a charge for each seat.

New York, NY, United States - October 13, 2026 - Time tracking for consultants leaves per-seat billing behind with Wrap, an app for agencies and service teams that prices by team-size band. Its published plans offer a different way to budget for the software: one monthly amount for the team within each band, with the thresholds stated up front.

Wrap's plans are free for up to 10 active members, USD 30 a month for 11 to 99, and USD 100 a month for 100 or more. All prices are per company in USD. Pending invitations and deactivated members do not count toward active membership. The pricing puts a clear alternative in front of consulting practices that would otherwise multiply a subscription rate by every paid seat.

Wrap's position is that bringing another consultant into the team shouldn't automatically add another time tracking charge. A practice with 12 people and one with 25 both pay USD 30 a month under the Team plan. The cost changes when the team crosses into a different band.

A growing practice can plan around the thresholds

For a 20-person consulting team, the monthly subscription is USD 30 in total. Adding five people keeps the team in that band. The same monthly price applies through 99 active members. Reaching 100 moves the practice to the USD 100 Business plan. The price of that change is visible before the team grows.

The same principle applies to the free tier. A practice with 10 people falls within the Free plan. Its eleventh person moves it into the USD 30 monthly band. Team pricing still has boundaries, and those boundaries belong in the budget alongside the cost at the current headcount.

Within a band, the practice can add people without recalculating the subscription for every seat. A per-user plan works differently: the basic seat charge comes from multiplying the applicable rate by the number of paid seats. Minimum purchases and billing commitments can also affect the amount due.

The software still has to fit the engagement

Wrap also publishes a consultancy overview covering daily records for client calls, research and delivery work. Client engagement records and reporting requirements matter when choosing a time tracker. A team should establish what it needs to retain and review before deciding which subscription fits.

A lower software bill alone doesn't establish that a product supports the practice's workflow. Required billing processes, integrations and access to records need to be checked against the selected plan. These are evaluation criteria, rather than claims that Wrap includes every capability a consulting team might need. Buyers can compare the current team, expected growth and required features together. A suitable free plan or a different billing commitment can change the outcome. Wrap's case is for an alternative to automatic seat-by-seat charges, with the team total and its limits made explicit.

The Wrap consultant guide sets out the considerations for consulting practices. Wrap pricing lists the current monthly plans and their terms.

About Wrap

Wrap is a time tracking app for agencies and service teams built around a simple position: price the team. Its monthly plans use team-size bands, and its guides and research help buyers examine time tracking costs and working practices.