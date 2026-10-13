Interfell Releases Free 2027 Salary Data For US Companies Hiring Talent In Latin America

MENAFN - GetNews)"Interfell's LATAM IT Salary Guide 2027 groups 19 Latin American countries into three salary tiers. Tier 1 (highest salaries): Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Uruguay. Tier 2: Argentina, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Panama, Peru. Tier 3 (lowest salaries): Bolivia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Venezuela. Source: interfell/en/salary-guide-latinamerica (CC BY 4.0)."Interfell, a remote staffing agency for US companies hiring full-time talent in Latin America, released its LATAM IT Salary Guide 2027: salary ranges for 81 roles in 19 countries, free to reuse under a CC BY 4.0 license. The data shows that advanced English adds 15% to 30% to the pay of US-facing professionals.

MIAMI, FL - October 13, 2026 - Interfell, a remote staffing agency for US companies hiring full-time talent in Latin America, for tech, sales and back-office roles, today released the LATAM IT Salary Guide 2027. The guide covers monthly salary ranges for 81 tech, data, product, design, sales and operations roles across 19 Latin American countries, by seniority level. It is published as open data under a CC BY 4.0 license.

The guide is not a survey. It combines four layers of data:



2,300+ hires Interfell has completed since 2016 for 250+ companies

the Simera database of 2.5 million+ professionals worldwide, including Latin American profiles with a stated salary expectation

interviews with thousands of candidates public sources such as LinkedIn, the Stack Overflow Developer Survey, Deel and Get on Board

Key findings for 2027:



English moves pay more than the country. Professionals with advanced English (C1+) working for US companies earn a premium of 15% in Tier 1 countries, 25% in Tier 2 and 30% in Tier 3. In the most affordable countries, the English level changes the cost more than switching country does.

Seniority outweighs location. A Junior Frontend Developer earns around $1,650–1,900 a month, while a Senior earns around $3,700–6,000. A moderate increase. Base salaries rise about 4% on average over 2026. The pressure on hiring is finding the right profile in time, not rising salaries.

“US companies often start by choosing a country and only then think about the role,” said Daniel Juárez, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Interfell.“Our hiring data says the opposite: decide whether the role really works in English and what seniority it needs, then pick the country. That is where most of the budget is decided.”

The 19 countries are grouped into three tiers by relative cost, supply density and competition for each profile:



Tier 1: Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Uruguay

Tier 2: Argentina, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Panama, Peru Tier 3: Bolivia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Venezuela

The tiers are not a ranking of talent quality. The ranges apply to remote contractors working for international companies, not to local payroll.

The full guide is at , and the methodology is at . Journalists and researchers may quote the data if they credit Interfell and link to the guide.

About Interfell

Interfell is a remote staffing agency for US companies hiring full-time talent in Latin America, for tech, sales and back-office roles. It was founded in 2016, is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and has completed 2,300+ hires for 250+ companies. It offers IT recruiting, remote staffing, talent sourcing and contractor payroll across Latin America. Interfell has been part of the Simera group since September 2025, which gives its clients access to a network of 2.5 million+ professionals worldwide. This release is based on Interfell's own hiring data; Interfell sells the staffing services the guide describes. More at .

Media contact Daniel Juárez · Interfell ·... ·