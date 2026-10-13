11 Water Thefts Detected, Dismantled In Balqa: Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 13 (Petra) –Ministry of Water and Irrigation/Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ) announced on Tuesday that it had detected 11 violations during a campaign carried out in the Southern Shuna areas of Balqa governorate.

In its statement, the ministry stated the crackdown was conducted, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, West Balqa Police Directorate, and Miyahuna/Balqa Water Company.

During the crackdown, 11 cases of unauthorized water supply to farms, large collection tanks, and chalets were detected.

The ministry noted that the illegal connections were disconnected, the situation was rectified, and official violation reports were filed.

The ministry affirmed its commitment to fulfilling its duties to citizens to safeguard their water rights, in accordance with the law.

Commending the citizens' cooperation, the ministry also praised support provided by the Ministry of Interior, the Public Security Directorate, and the Judicial Council for the campaign aimed at protecting water sources.

//Petra//AG