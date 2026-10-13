Jordan's Abdali Hospital Discharges Gaza Boy After 9-Month Treatment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 13 (Petra) --Abdali Hospital discharged Gazan Mohammad al-Hajjar, 13, in good health after 9 months of intensive treatment and care for severe chest and digestive tract injuries.

The boy is one of the several casualties from the Gaza Strip.

In a statement Tuesday, Mohammad alassaf, consultant in general and gastrointestinal surgery, the boy arrived with severe laceration of the right lung and ribs.

The boy also had an extensive esophageal injury that caused food to leak into the chest cavity, along with tears and perforations in the intestines, duodenum and colon, he pointed out.

Alassaf added that the injuries came with severe infections, sepsis and acute malnutrition. The boy weighed no more than 20 kilograms.

The medical team performed multiple surgeries and endoscopic procedures, placed esophageal stents, and gave medication and intensive nutritional support.

Additionally, he said the team closed the esophageal openings, stopped the leakage and closed openings in the intestines and abdomen. The boy can now eat normally and resume his usual life.

He added that the hospital takes pride in the outcome, which reflects the doctors' competence and the combined efforts of its staff.

He also praised the nursing teams, supporting medical staff and administration, who stayed with the patient throughout treatment until recovery.

Assaf said the success came from a "collective" effort that combined medical expertise and humanitarian commitment.

For their assistance, the hospital thanked international organizations for coordinating the boy's medical evacuation from Gaza, supporting him and his family during treatment in Jordan, and covering the full cost of treatment.

//Petra// NQ