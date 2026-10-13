Russian Attack On Rivne Injures 20 As Fire At Academic Building Is Extinguished

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Koval, head of the regional military administration, reported this on Facebook.

“Work is ongoing in Rivne to address the aftermath of this morning's attack on the city,” wrote the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration.

According to him, the fire in the school building-which was targeted by the enemy-has been extinguished. The second floor and the facade were damaged. So far, 20 people are known to have been injured, one of whom is in intensive care.

Russian forces attack, damage reported

Koval posted another video from the scene on Telegram as well.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops struck an educational institution in downtown Rivne; 14 people were previously reported woun ded.

Illustrative photo, State Emergency Service